The Dirt: Spokane Valley Fire Department starts new training facility

The Spokane Valley Fire Department has broken ground on a new $8.4 million training facility that is being built near the intersection of East Garland Avenue and North Molter Road in Otis Orchards.

The department recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility at 18705 E. Garland Ave. that is projected to be completed on Sept. 1, 2024, said Julie Happy, the department’s community affairs director.

The training facility is being built next to a maintenance shop at the same location, she said.

“Our training facility is just old. We needed to create a space where we could train,” Happy said.

She noted the department is known as an “all-hazard agency,” which means its firefighters must be trained to handle technical rescue and hazardous materials calls in addition to medical and fire emergencies.

The plans call for a building totaling 12,451 square feet.

“We run our own training academy,” Happy said. The new building will include “an indoor facility to train EMTs and paramedics. We needed a better space for training potential.”

Garco Construction, of Spokane, is both the contractor and architect for the project.

In 2021, the department began the process to build the 14,400-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility at the same location, where it owns 8 acres. That initial construction plan was designed to leave room for the training facility.

The projects were funded by a $113 million maintenance and operations levy approved by voters in 2019. The levy funds firefighter salaries, operating expenses, maintenance, equipment and other capital projects, including a new fire station and remodel of an existing station.

Nothing Bundt Cakes aims for second Spokane location

A couple has filed a commercial building remodel request with the city of Spokane to convert a former nail salon into the area’s second Nothing Bundt Cakes location.

Gerry Gagner and Annamarie Megrdichian have begun work to convert a former Foxy Nails at 9607 N. Newport Highway, Unit 29, into the bakery.

Dillon Pierson, who manages the South Hill location at 2525 E. 29th Ave., Suite 1B, said the plan is to open the north location before Thanksgiving.

“It’s still kind of up in the air,” Pierson said. “We do have to bring the building up to spec for a few different things. But, that’s our initial goal.”

The owners are working with architect Paul Waltz, of Akron, Ohio. No contractor was listed on the permit request.

The building permit calls for remodeling about 271 square feet for the sales area, 1104 square feet for the bakery and 501 square feet for restrooms.

The projected cost of the remodel is estimated at $225,000.

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics

seeks renovation

A permit request has been submitted to the city of Spokane to remodel the interior of Mt. Spokane Pediatrics’ north location to add room in the lobby and to make it easier for employees to work with patients.

KayCee Sullivan, the practice manager at Mt. Spokane Pediatrics at 759 E. Holland Ave., submitted the request for the interior remodel. Efforts to reach Sullivan were not successful.

According to documents associated with the request, plans call for extending the urgent care waiting room.

“In this area, we are knocking out a wall to extend our waiting area and creating a half wall around our reception desk allowing them to visualize patients sitting in the other end of the lobby,” the request states. “In our large open training area, we will be putting up walls to create four new offices and a large storage room.”

The architect for the remodel is Ron Mackie of Architectural Ventures, of Spokane Valley. The contractor is Jeff Sanders.

The projected cost of the remodel project is listed as $100,000.