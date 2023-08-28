As Trump populism lingers, Dan Crenshaw urges GOP to embrace traditional conservatism

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. The Dallas Morning News

Speaking to a ballroom full of Young Republicans, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw urged them to embrace traditional conservatism.

“We’ve got to sell the optimism and the wonder of conservatism,” Crenshaw said Aug. 18 at the Young Republicans National Convention at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. “It’s what protects what the founders created.”

Crenshaw, a Houston Republican and former Navy SEAL, said GOP candidates should focus on issues paramount to voters. He said while some wedge topics get traction, voters really care about things that affect their lives, like the economy, energy and security, including at the nation’s southern border.

“They’re looking at their gas bills. They’re looking at their electricity bills,” Crenshaw said. “They’re looking at normal things that normal people look at and I always keep in mind.”

Crenshaw’s speech reflects a discussion that’s raged in the Republican Party for decades.

Though he was born in Scotland in 1984, just before Ronald Reagan was elected to a second term, Crenshaw has the trademarks of a Reagan Republican.

Since joining Congress in 2019, he has pushed Republicans to reject populism and return to the basics of conservatism. He warns them to be wary of straying too far from the core values that he believes most Americans accept, even moderates and many Democrats.

But Republican candidates and elected officials have been pushing issues beyond what conservative leaders like Reagan envisioned, a signal that times have changed.

Crenshaw conceded that he “absolutely hits those lightning-rod issues when it makes sense,” including his push in Congress to deny funding to children’s hospitals that offer gender-affirming care to minors.

“That’s a good hill to die on,” he said, while stressing it’s not in the top 10 issues that concern voters.

“I know that it’s not,” he said. “If we forget to focus on the issues that are on their top three, we’re gonna lose. We have to see what they see.”

What voters will see in 2024 is a heavy dose of a presidential election featuring Donald Trump.

The former president is fighting four criminal indictments that appear to have fueled his commanding lead in the GOP race for president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, including federal and state charges that he led a conspiracy to illegally overturn 2020 election results.

One of the most effective populists in history, Trump is expected to use another term as president to dismantle or reform long-running federal agencies such as the Justice Department and FBI.

While Crenshaw and others want Republicans to push issues related to the economy and border security, the presidential election, which drives voter turnout, will likely be a referendum on Trump.

Crenshaw supported Trump when he was president, but has broken with him on several issues, including the notion that the 2020 election was stolen.

“It was always a lie,” he said in 2022 on his Hold These Truths podcast. “And it was a lie meant to rile people up.”

Crenshaw didn’t mention Trump’s name during his Dallas speech. If he’s correct about the danger of straying too far from core conservatism, keeping the 2024 focus on Trump could be disastrous for Republicans.

In Texas, where Republicans have statewide control, the Trump factor may not be as pronounced. There are few electoral swing districts, so most of the electoral drama will be in primary elections.

Still, Republicans trying to make inroads in urban areas like Dallas want to shift the conversation back to developing a strong economy and strong families.

Republicans have won only one competitive countywide contest in Dallas County since 2006. After Republican Susan Hawk won the district attorney’s race in 2014, Dallas County Republicans lost ground in the 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 contests.

Crenshaw said conservatives could win in urban areas. He said their message should not be about identity politics.

“You can make the same points without vilifying them, without alienating them, when you stick to the issues,” he said. “Then they start to like you.”

He said being a successful candidate is about connecting with the right message.

“Part of being a conservative is treating the American people like we actually love them,” he said. “Maybe we should use that language a little bit more.”