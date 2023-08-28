Cooler, wetter weather headed to Spokane again

After two days of temperatures back in the 90s, cooler and wetter weather is expected to reappear in Spokane.

The high on Sunday reached 93 degrees, and Monday saw temperatures in the mid-90s . By Wednesday, the high is forecast to reach 69 degrees.

“The long-range outlooks are favoring a transition to a cooler weather pattern,” Jeremy Wolf, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane. “Outlooks that were issued today from the climate prediction center in the 6- to 10- and 8- to 14-day period are favoring decent chances of cooler and wetter-than-normal conditions, and that takes us through the 11th of September.”

In addition to cooler weather this week, Spokane can expect rain.

“We’ll have showers and thunderstorms developing for late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening,” Wolf said. That rain will continue into Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring “a cool rain,” with temperatures “up to the low-upper 60s,” Wolf said.

This would be the second time Spokane has had a high in the 60s since June 21. The most recent time Spokane had a high in the 60s was Aug. 22.

“Just six days ago, we had a high of 65 at the Spokane airport,” Wolf said.

Six days before that, on Aug. 16, temperatures reached 101 degrees.

“It’s not uncommon when we get strong fronts in the late summer to see a significant drop in temperatures,” he said.