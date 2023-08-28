Few surprises on WSU’s first depth chart of season as season-opener nears
PULLMAN – Washington State’s first depth chart is out.
The usual suspects lined the list: Cameron Ward will start at quarterback, Nakia Watson at running back, Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. on the edges. Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin will start at cornerbacks, and Jaden Hicks will start at strong safety.
Cooper Mathers won the starting tight end job over Billy Riviere III, who earned the gig last season, and each of the Cougars’ big three receiver transfers will start: Kyle Williams, Josh Kelly and DT Sheffield, the last of whom may share the position with senior captain Lincoln Victor.
Also notable is the return of offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe, who had been out since Aug. 7’s practice with a knee injury. He’s set to return to practice on Tuesday, WSU head coach Jake Dickert said, and either Brock Dieu or Christian Hilborn will start at right guard .
On defense, linebacker Ahmad McCullough profiled as a starter, and he earned No. 1 reps in practice – but an injury sidelined him for the final week-plus of fall camp, so he’s sharing the position with backup WIL linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah. The starter at that spot is Kyle Thornton.
Here is the full depth chart.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Cameron Ward, jr.
John Mateer, rs-fr.
Running back
Nakia Watson, rs-sr.
Jaylen Jenkins, so.
Outside receiver
Josh Kelly, rs-jr.
Tsion Nunnally, rs-so.
OR Leyton Smithson, so.
Outside receiver
Kyle Williams, jr.
Carlos Hernandez, fr.
Slot receiver
Lincoln Victor, sr.
OR DT Sheffield, jr.
OR Isaiah Hamilton, rs-sr.
Tight end
Cooper Mathers, jr.
Billy Riviere III, rs-jr.
OR Andre Dollar, so.
OR Cameron Johnson, rs-sr.
Left tackle
Esa Pole, jr.
Zack Miller, rs-fr.
Left guard
Ma’ake Fifita, rs-jr.
Rod Tialavea, rs-so.
Center
Konner Gomness, rs-jr.
Devin Kylany, rs-so.
Right guard
Brock Dieu, rs-so.
OR Christian Hilborn, rs-so.
Right tackle
Fa’alili Fa’amoe, rs-so.
Christy Nkanu, rs-sr.
DEFENSE
Edge
Brennan Jackson, rs-sr.
Ra’am Stevenson, rs-so.
Edge
Ron Stone, Jr., rs-sr.
Quinn Roff, jr.
OR Andrew Edson, jr.
Defensive tackle
David Gusta, rs-so.
Jernias Tafia, rs-so.
OR Ansel Din-Mbuh, fr.
Defensive tackle
Nusi Malani, jr.
Na’im Rodman, sr.
Middle linebacker
Devin Richardson, rs-sr.
Joshua Erling, rs-sr.
Outside linebacker
Kyle Thornton, rs-jr.
Taariq (Buddah) Al-Uqdah, rs-fr.
OR Ahmad McCullough, rs-sr.
Cornerback
Cam Lampkin, sr.
OR Javan Robinson, rs-fr.
Jamorri Colson, rs-so.
Cornerback
Chau Smith-Wade, jr.
Stephen Hall, rs-so.
Nickel corner
Kapena Gushiken, jr.
OR Jackson Lataimua, rs-so.
Chris Jackson, rs-sr.
Free safety
Sam Lockett III, rs-sr.
Dominic Tatum, rs-sr.
Strong safety
Jaden Hicks, rs-so.
Reece Sylvester, rs-fr.
OR Tanner Moku, jr.
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Nick Haberer, jr.
Colton Theaker, sr.
Kicker
Dean Janikowski, rs-jr.
Colton Theaker, sr.
Holder
Nick Haberer, jr.
Lincoln Victor, sr.
Long snapper
Simon Samarzich, sr.
Luca Rodarte, rs-fr.
Punt returner
DT Sheffield, jr.
Isaiah Hamilton, rs-jr.
Kick returner
Lincoln Victor, sr.
OR Jaylen Jenkins, so.