Few surprises on WSU’s first depth chart of season as season-opener nears

PULLMAN – Washington State’s first depth chart is out.

The usual suspects lined the list: Cameron Ward will start at quarterback, Nakia Watson at running back, Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. on the edges. Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin will start at cornerbacks, and Jaden Hicks will start at strong safety.

Cooper Mathers won the starting tight end job over Billy Riviere III, who earned the gig last season, and each of the Cougars’ big three receiver transfers will start: Kyle Williams, Josh Kelly and DT Sheffield, the last of whom may share the position with senior captain Lincoln Victor.

Also notable is the return of offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe, who had been out since Aug. 7’s practice with a knee injury. He’s set to return to practice on Tuesday, WSU head coach Jake Dickert said, and either Brock Dieu or Christian Hilborn will start at right guard .

On defense, linebacker Ahmad McCullough profiled as a starter, and he earned No. 1 reps in practice – but an injury sidelined him for the final week-plus of fall camp, so he’s sharing the position with backup WIL linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah. The starter at that spot is Kyle Thornton.

Here is the full depth chart.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Cameron Ward, jr.

John Mateer, rs-fr.

Running back

Nakia Watson, rs-sr.

Jaylen Jenkins, so.

Outside receiver

Josh Kelly, rs-jr.

Tsion Nunnally, rs-so.

OR Leyton Smithson, so.

Outside receiver

Kyle Williams, jr.

Carlos Hernandez, fr.

Slot receiver

Lincoln Victor, sr.

OR DT Sheffield, jr.

OR Isaiah Hamilton, rs-sr.

Tight end

Cooper Mathers, jr.

Billy Riviere III, rs-jr.

OR Andre Dollar, so.

OR Cameron Johnson, rs-sr.

Left tackle

Esa Pole, jr.

Zack Miller, rs-fr.

Left guard

Ma’ake Fifita, rs-jr.

Rod Tialavea, rs-so.

Center

Konner Gomness, rs-jr.

Devin Kylany, rs-so.

Right guard

Brock Dieu, rs-so.

OR Christian Hilborn, rs-so.

Right tackle

Fa’alili Fa’amoe, rs-so.

Christy Nkanu, rs-sr.

DEFENSE

Edge

Brennan Jackson, rs-sr.

Ra’am Stevenson, rs-so.

Edge

Ron Stone, Jr., rs-sr.

Quinn Roff, jr.

OR Andrew Edson, jr.

Defensive tackle

David Gusta, rs-so.

Jernias Tafia, rs-so.

OR Ansel Din-Mbuh, fr.

Defensive tackle

Nusi Malani, jr.

Na’im Rodman, sr.

Middle linebacker

Devin Richardson, rs-sr.

Joshua Erling, rs-sr.

Outside linebacker

Kyle Thornton, rs-jr.

Taariq (Buddah) Al-Uqdah, rs-fr.

OR Ahmad McCullough, rs-sr.

Cornerback

Cam Lampkin, sr.

OR Javan Robinson, rs-fr.

Jamorri Colson, rs-so.

Cornerback

Chau Smith-Wade, jr.

Stephen Hall, rs-so.

Nickel corner

Kapena Gushiken, jr.

OR Jackson Lataimua, rs-so.

Chris Jackson, rs-sr.

Free safety

Sam Lockett III, rs-sr.

Dominic Tatum, rs-sr.

Strong safety

Jaden Hicks, rs-so.

Reece Sylvester, rs-fr.

OR Tanner Moku, jr.

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Nick Haberer, jr.

Colton Theaker, sr.

Kicker

Dean Janikowski, rs-jr.

Colton Theaker, sr.

Holder

Nick Haberer, jr.

Lincoln Victor, sr.

Long snapper

Simon Samarzich, sr.

Luca Rodarte, rs-fr.

Punt returner

DT Sheffield, jr.

Isaiah Hamilton, rs-jr.

Kick returner

Lincoln Victor, sr.

OR Jaylen Jenkins, so.