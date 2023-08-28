Former Gonzaga guards Jeremy Pargo, David Stockton and Admon GIlder joining NBA G League Ignite

Former Gonzaga guard Jeremy Pargo's next stop in professional basketball will be with the NBA G League Ignite. (By Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Former Gonzaga guards Jeremy Pargo, David Stockton and Admon Gilder are bringing a veteran presence to the NBA G League Ignite.

The trio of Zags join Ignite holdovers Eric Mika, who played at BYU, and ex-Vanderbilt forward John Jenkins on a roster that features eight players under the age of 20.

“We have a great group of veterans who can help accelerate the growth and development of our young players both on and off the court,” Ignite head coach Jason Hart said in a team news release.

Ignite, which plays home games in Henderson, Nevada, near Las Vegas, started in 2020 as a development program for players bypassing college to turn pro and potentially earn up to $500,000. Four Ignite players, including No. 3 overall selection Scoot Henderson, were selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, bringing Ignite’s three-year total to 10, including four top-eight picks.

Pargo, 37, just finished another season in the Big3. He scored 13 points as the Triplets lost to the Enemies 50-43 in Saturday’s championship game in London. Pargo led the league with seven 4-point field goals and tallied 31 points in a regular season game (the first team to 50 points wins).

The Chicago native averaged 10.3 points and 5.1 assists last season for the G League Windy City Bulls.

Pargo, the 2008 West Coast Conference MVP, has played in 86 NBA games with Memphis, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Golden State. He’s also played professionally in China, Israel, Russia and Spain.

Stockton, 32, has logged eight seasons in the G League, most recently averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 assists for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last year. He set the G League single-game record with 19 assists. In 220 career G League games, Stockton has averaged 16.5 points and 7.0 assists.

Stockton, son of former Gonzaga and NBA great John Stockton, played in three NBA games with Sacramento in the 2014-15 season and three with Utah in 2017-18. He’s played professionally in Puerto Rico, Germany, New Zealand and Croatia.

Gilder, who played one season with Gonzaga after transferring from Texas A&M, recently helped the Calgary Surge advance to the title game of the Canadian Elite Basketball League before falling to Vancouver. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Gilder’s professional career includes stops in Israel, Poland and Finland.

Gilder, 27, averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists while connecting on 36.3% of his 3-point attempts as the Zags finished 31-2 in 2020. They were projected as a No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Athletic lists Ignite’s Ron Holland at No. 2, Izan Almansa at No. 3 and Matas Buzelis at No. 4 in its 2024 NBA mock draft. Washington State’s Efe Abogidi played for Ignite last season.