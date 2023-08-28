Steve Harvey shuts down rumors that his wife cheated on him: ‘Find something else to do’

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey have shut down rumors that the “Family Feud” host’s wife cheated on him with their bodyguard and chef.

While speaking at the business event Invest Fest in Atlanta over the weekend, Steve Harvey pushed back against claims that Marjorie Harvey had multiple affairs and is now seeking a divorce settlement of $200 million.

It’s unclear how the cheating rumors — which have been spreading on social media sans any evidence — started. But the Harveys seem determined to end them.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” Harvey assured the crowd at Invest Fest. “I don’t know what y’all are doing, but find something else to do, ‘cause we fine. Lord, have mercy.

“Sometimes … you wanna respond, but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip,” he added. “God been good to me. I’m still shining.”

Meanwhile, Marjorie Harvey recently took to Instagram to address the online chatter, which has been rife with misogynistic commentary. The gossipmongers of social media have also been cracking jokes about Steve Harvey — author of “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment” — and his reputation for dishing out relationship advice.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” Marjorie Harvey wrote on Instagram.

“However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

Marjorie Harvey also shared a link to a religious blog post titled, “How to Handle Being Lied About,” and encouraged her followers to “read and share this with your [loved] ones that may not know how to properly cope.”

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey wed in 2007. Their family includes several children each of them have from previous relationships.

Steve Harvey was previously married twice, to Marcia Harvey and Mary Harvey — who accused the comedian in 2011 of cheating on her with Marjorie Harvey —before they divorced in 2005. Both Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey denied Mary Harvey’s allegations, which surfaced after the mega-producer sued his second wife for allegedly costing him a plum TV-hosting gig.

