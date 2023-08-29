100 years ago in Spokane: A city crackdown on booze and news of a life-sized butter ‘mermaid queen’ made headlines

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Interstate Fair was about to begin, and the Spokane police chief had a big job ahead of him: He was vowing to “clean up booze” in the city.

“We hope to keep the available liquor supply at the lowest possible amount, especially during fair time,” said Chief Wesley H. Turner. “To this end, additional men have been detailed to dry squad duty.”

There were already six liquor cases on the police docket.

The Interstate Fair was a huge attraction, with people arriving from all over the region. The Chronicle estimated that the parade would attract floats from 22 different cities.

Despite Prohibition, more than a few of these tourists would be seeking to buy booze.

From the mermaid beat: Rena Dea, who had been crowned the region’s Mermaid Queen (bathing beauty), was chosen for a new and somewhat dubious honor.

She was to be the model for a butter statue.

Her figure would be molded in butter and displayed at the Interstate Fair.

“The figure will symbolize the freedom of the American girl and will be molded with a rustic background of butter,” the Chronicle reported. “It will be life-size.”

