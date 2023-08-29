A Grip on Sports: You know college football season is really here when depth charts start appearing and arguments ensue

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Some call it depth chart season. But how do you term the week just before the college football opener a whole season? Mainly due to the wait. How long has it been since the Cougars or the Eagles or Vandals have released such information? And how long since their fans have pored over the details? Too long.

• For the uninitiated, a depth chart is a simple listing of the starter and backups and certain positions.

The practice began back in the day as a way to make it easier for the media covering the game, be they either electronic or print, to know which players are on the field and to identify them for their customers. But it has morphed into a weeks-long debate topic for the team’s followers with the advent of the Internet.

The quarterback spot, of course, is the one most fans eye first, but those in the know often parse who is listed at left tackle or outside linebacker or, for goodness sake, long snapper, just as much.

It’s almost like a pretentious restaurant’s wine list, with the football fan playing the role of James Bond.

“Oh, you have a Brock Dieu available at right guard? We’ll take that.”

Washington State released its Colorado State depth chart Monday and it was greeted in Cougar circles (as it is every season) with the reverence of the Torah or Bhagavad Gita or something. Maybe that’s because, after the Mike Leach-era, at least coach Jake Dickert actually takes the depth chart seriously.

Leach, whose irreverence concerning just about every football tradition was legendary, thought depth charts were, well, stupid. Silly. A waste.

You remember 2018? The year of Minshew Mania? When Gardner Minshew and his mustache led the Cougars to the most entertaining 11-win season ever?

All year long Minshew was listed at the top of the depth chart at quarterback. But not as the lone starter. Nope. The guy was a Heisman candidate, a media star and, most importantly, the unquestioned WSU starter but Leach had him listed with an “or” after his name. As if the then-backups might just jump him on a Tuesday and start against USC on Saturday.

Ya, sure.

The Cougars had a few “ors” on Monday but all of them were there because the starting spot was still unsettled, not some sort of social commentary.

The above-mentioned Dieu is listed as the starting right guard but is still battling the recently cleared-to-practice Christian Hilborn, a former starter, for the spot. Cam Lampkin and Javan Robinson are still battling to start at one corner and there is still some question as to who will start at nickel. Who will emerge as the starter is still up in the air.

Guess what? We’ll know Saturday when the season begins in Colorado.

• As enjoyable as it was to watch the Mariners roll to their eighth consecutive win this season over the, at some point in the near future, Las Vegas A’s on Monday night, it also made our blood boil a bit.

Baseball should be embarrassed. The 38-94 A’s are awful. In a different way than Kansas City, another American League team that is struggling this season. At least the Royals (41-92) seem to be trying. And have a couple stars to watch.

The Athletics? Owner John Fisher wanted to make it simpler for MLB to approve a move. To do that, he needed to wipe out the franchise’s footprint in Oakland. The result? A demolition of the roster. There are so many Triple-A caliber players on the field for the A’s, fans who pay to watch should receive a rebate.

And, with 100 losses already looming – it’s not even September – the players who are playing are going through the motions.

Oh, sure, ask any of them if they want to win and the answer would be yes. They might even get angry at the question. But their attitudes and effort on the field belie that argument. As soon as the Mariners jumped ahead yesterday, the A’s showed more than once they just wanted to get the game over. Move on.

To wherever Fisher will have them hold their games next season.

WSU: Of course, Greg Woods has a depth-chart listing for us. And a notebook containing all Dickert had to say about it. And a few other things. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, there are newcomers all over the conference’s depth charts, so Jon Wilner ranks their impact in the Mercury News. … The Athletic sees the Cougars playing in the Holiday Bowl one more time. … The Mountain West tour of the Northwest leftovers landed in Corvallis yesterday, with commissioner Gloria Nevarez making the conference’s pitch for the Beavers to join. The future is something Oregon State and Washington State would like to lock down before this week’s games but that might be an impossibility. … The ACC was supposed to meet on Stanford and Cal’s admission last night but the North Carolina shooting nixed that. The Chronicle’s Scott Ostler thinks the two schools should just skip the middleman, go directly to the Saudi Arabia sports fund and buy themselves a new conference. It’s all about the money, right? … Christian Caple has some thoughts on the Washington offensive line and a new starter. … Oregon State, a ranked team, will open its schedule at San Jose State this week. That doesn’t happen for SEC teams, does is? … Speaking of the SEC, Utah will host a school from the conference for the first time Thursday when Florida comes to Salt Lake City. Who the Utes will start at quarterback is still undecided. … Oregon hosts Big Sky member Portland State in its opener. The Ducks think their receiving corps is improved. … With all the changes at Colorado, TCU has had trouble prepping for the opener. … UCLA picked its starting quarterback. The Bruins also has a player who probably should be playing for Florida. … We reported Arizona State’s self-imposed bowl ban yesterday. Wilner has his thoughts about it and he pulls no punches. Others have their thoughts as well. … About Stanford, the first game of the Troy Taylor-coached era begins Friday in Hawaii. … California has a player who will be playing for the first time in three years. … Arizona will face Northern Arizona, hoping to avoid the result that happened the last time. … In basketball news, USC coach Andy Enfield talked about Bronny James’ heart issues yesterday for the first time. His summation: James will be fine and the Trojans will take it slow. … The Arizona players built memories on their offseason trip.

Gonzaga: Three former GU guards, all pretty much from different eras, will man the backcourt for the NBA G League Ignite in Las Vegas. Jim Meehan has the story of Jeremy Pargo, David Stockton and Admon Gilder uniting this upcoming season.

EWU: The Eagles released their depth chart for the North Dakota State opener Saturday and it including one oddity Dan Thompson pointed out. The backup quarterback is listed as one of the punt returners. That’s not something you see every day. … Former Eastern head coach Beau Baldwin is now at Arizona State as the offensive coordinator. He talked with Dave Cook for this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, a former Washington quarterback will start for Northern Colorado. … Montana has removed a player from its roster following an alleged assault. … Montana State opens against former Big Sky member Utah Tech. … Weber State released its depth chart. … UC Davis features a mix of key newcomers and returners. … Idaho State has a new offensive line coach who is not new to Pocatello. … Sacramento State tries to win the conference again, but this time with a new head coach. … In basketball news, Idaho State released its full schedule. … Weber State has just the nonconference part available.

Chiefs: Spokane begins its preseason camp Thursday. That news leads off the latest local briefs column in the S-R.

Mariners: There was no need for a closer Monday in the M’s 7-0 win over the visiting Athletics. … Matt Calkins is still banging the Shohei Ohtani drum. That’s a tune for the offseason, right?

Seahawks: By the time you read this, the Hawks may have cut their roster down to the required 53 and be well on their way to putting together a practice squad. That latter process has new rules this year. … Seattle cut five players Monday.

Golf: Captain Zach Johnson made his at-large picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team this morning. The surprise? Justin Thomas, who has played like a weekend hacker at Sundance recently, made the squad. And, yes, we know Sundance no longer exists. Johnson passed over some others to take the veteran. Oh, and a LIV player was chosen as well.

• Today is a day that comes only twice a year – if we are lucky. We have a dentist appointment. Funny thing, throughout our life, some of our closest friends have been dentists. Still are. We even love their jokes. Which means we are the opposite of Jerry Seinfeld. We are rabidly pro-dentite. Until later …