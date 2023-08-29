Former CdA man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for molesting four children in the 1990s

A 53-year-old man formerly of Coeur d’Alene was sentenced Tuesday to at least 20 years in prison for molesting four children in the 1990s.

Loren “Wayne” Johnson, Jr. was convicted of four counts of lewd conduct with a minor after a five-day jury trial that ended in May, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Johnson molested four children under 16 from 1990 to 1999, the release said.

District Judge Barbara Duggan sentenced Johnson to 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years.

“The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office supports victims of crime, particularly children who have been abused by the hands of a trusted adult,” the release said. “This type of conduct is among the worst in society and we appreciate all who work to protect children.”