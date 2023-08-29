Selena Gomez pops into a fan account’s comments to reveal she broke her hand and had surgery

By Carlos De Loera Los Angeles Times

Selena Gomez is back to breaking news in the comments section of other people’s Instagram posts.

The thing she most recently broke? Her hand.

The “Same Old Love” singer revealed Sunday that she broke her hand and had surgery on it. Gomez posted this info in the comments of an Instagram post from shadesofsmg, a self-described fan account that shares “facts & news of Selena Gomez since 2017.”

The photo accompanying the post read, “#SingleSoon by Selena Gomez is predicted to enter the top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 Charts, but needs stability. It is also eyeing the top 10.” The caption featured a plea for people to buy and stream Gomez’s latest single.

In the comments, the “Bad Liar” artist unexpectedly wrote, “Broke my hand and had surgery. I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Gomez did not specify when or how she injured her hand or when she had the surgery.

The remarks came on the same day that the “Only Murders in the Building” star said her new track, “Single Soon,” was not about her 2017 relationship with the Weeknd.

Her note of clarification came after Hollywood Life published an article detailing why some fans online believed that Gomez’s newest single was about her relationship with the “Blinding Lights” singer. The two broke up in October 2017 after dating for 10 months.

After Hollywood Life posted on Instagram about its article, Gomez replied in comments, “Couldn’t be more false.”

Gomez announced “Single Soon” as a treat for her fans while she finishes up recording her highly anticipated third solo album.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”