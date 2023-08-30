100 years ago in Spokane: A rape suspect tried to escape from jail, and the family of the girl maimed by a Manito Park Zoo polar bear sued

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An Austrian man charged with statutory rape made a wild attempt to escape at the door of the Spokane County jail.

The man was handcuffed, yet still managed to “throw himself on the officer, kicking, biting and swinging wildly his chained hands.”

Fortunately for Officer Harber, a member of the merchant police was nearby. He rushed over to Harber’s assistance, and together they overpowered the suspect.

The man had been arrested at Washington Hall “when a girl pointed him out to Officer Harber as the man who assaulted her Monday evening.”

He was also found to be in possession of a pint of moonshine. He was now being held on three charges: statutory rape, liquor possession and resisting an officer.

From the legal beat: The family of Elizabeth Harris, whose arm was torn off by a bear at the Manito Park Zoo, sued the city for $25,000.

However, city attorney J.M. Geraghty said that the city should be “absolved by law from paying this claim.” He said that the Washington State Supreme Court had ruled that parks and playgrounds were a “governmental function,” and thus had immunity from liability in these kinds of cases.

1862: Second Battle of Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia, ends with a Confederate victory over Union forces.

1945: U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur lands in Japan.

1957: Senator Strom Thurmond speaks for 24 hours and 27 minutes against civil rights.