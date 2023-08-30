A Grip on Sports: Seasons change and injuries happen but we don’t have to like either

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If you are one of those people who need convincing the seasons – sports and otherwise – are changing, this morning in Spokane was perfect for you. Windy, cloudy, rainy. A fall preview in late August. And pretty much football weather. Or World Series weather.

• We’ve always imagined the reason football was invented was to give young men, who have a tendency to hit each other just for fun, an outlet for their natural aggression during sweater weather. You know, when early fall in the northern climes made sweaters necessary, some way to exercise had to follow.

How about one group of guys moving a ball from one spot to another, all the while another group tries to stop them? Physically. By hitting them. And the more sweaters you wear, the less it hurts to hit the other guy. We’ll call it football, though we’ll use our feet to move the ball only occasionally. This is America. We can call it whatever we want.

That’s not anywhere near the true story of football’s invention, sure, but the game certainly fits better in poor weather than it does in bright sunshine and extreme heat.

We are seasoned enough to remember a time when college football’s schedule actually started in the fall. No, really. When the leaves fell, so did the first quarterback. And, other than a couple handfuls of bowl games, it finished before Thanksgiving. Now, thanks to schedule-creep, here we are, Labor Day weekend, and the season is kicking off in earnest. Heck, it started last weekend when August was still relatively young. Conference championship games? They come in December. When more than a sweater will be needed to stay warm.

We’re not complaining, mind you. Just stating the obvious. Football is so dominant in our sporting culture, it has to be played in the summer, fall and winter. And then practiced in the spring.

And by “has to,” we are referring to the need to justify the financial investment. Not just of the schools or NFL franchises, but of their media partners as well.

So here we are. The end of August. College football games have already been played. The rest of America will take to the gridiron this weekend. It’s only right the weather should follow.

• Storm warnings were up at T-Mobile yesterday. The first casualty was starting pitcher George Kirby, scratched due to an illness a couple hours before first pitch against the woeful A’s. OK, the M’s had a backup plan.

Then, just before the game, the hottest hitter in the universe, Julio Rodriguez, was ruled out due to a sore foot. Not good. And a huge blow to a lineup that had been running warm mainly because of he’s brought it to a boil. Then a few outs in, Ty France gets knocked out by, of all thing, being hit by a baseball. Not at the plate, mind you, but in the field. Luke Weaver’s poor pickoff throw and the ensuing awkward tag nails his thumb and nails him to the bench.

Bad, worse and awful. Could August 29, 2023 be a night that lives in Mariner infamy? When it was over, the status of the three was still unclear, shortstop J.P. Crawford limped a bit after a hard slide and, even more upsetting, the A’s had picked up a 3-1 win. With wins from Houston (in Boston) and Texas (in New York), the American League West lead featured, basically, those three teams.

Mariner fans, conditioned as they have been since birth, were fearing the worst. And wondering about Julio’s foot.

Scott Servais said following the game Rodriguez had a pinched nerve and would be day-to-day. Meanwhile, France was nursing a bruised thumb. And Kirby? He’ll be back when he’s better.

As Tuesday night’s in late August go, we have seen worse. We just can’t remember when.

WSU: The Cougars begin Saturday at Colorado State. The game kicks in Fort Collins at 4 p.m. (PDT). And it will be televised on the CBS Sports Channel. Got it? Now, what’s going to happen? Greg Woods will cover that later this week. For today, he’s focused on the deep Washington State receiving corps. And how Jake Dickert and staff will get everyone enough playing time. Throw it 70 times and everyone will stay happy. Except Nakia Watson, of course. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, with the season-ending injury to last year’s top running back Cameron Davis, Washington is trying to figure out who will be the go-to guy this season. … Oregon is about to enter the second season with Dan Lanning as head coach. Will the defense be better? … Oregon State, unlike some schools, has released a depth chart. How was the starting quarterback decision made? … Colorado will be under the direction of Deion Sanders for the first time. … Florida is coming to Utah for a nonconference game for the first time. Maybe someday, the teams will be in the same conference? … Freshman Zachariah Branch gives USC another dose of energy and excitement. … UCLA is ready to open the season. … The bowl ban will impact Arizona State moving forward. … There are still decisions needing to be made for Arizona and its defense. … In basketball news, Arizona is still adding people to its staff. … Oregon is facing a Title IX inquiry.

Gonzaga: Five years ago, we never linked a story like this. Nolan Hickman. A big-time sports agency. NIL representation. Money. Exposure. Times change, don’t they? Theo Lawson has more about Hickman joining forces with Klutch Sports Group. … The Battle in Seattle, an Elite Eight rematch with UConn, will be Dec. 15 at Key Arena. Jim Meehan shares that news.

Indians: It was raining off and on throughout the game last night at Avista. But that didn’t stop Everett from scoring a flood of runs and winning 11-5. Dave Nichols has the coverage.

EWU: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is not new. But the Vikings’ seven-year-old home has yet to host a college football game. The first? That will be Saturday when the Eagles try to upset second-ranked North Dakota State. Dan Thompson has this story on the opportunity. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Colorado begins its season Thursday in Texas. … Weber State has new turf in its stadium. … UC Davis ready to get its season started. … Sacramento State travels to Nicholls State for a Thursday night opener.

Mariners: The series with the A’s finishes with a day game today (1:10 p.m., Root). After last night’s debacle, it seems important. … Not too long ago, Larry Stone enumerated all of the M’s failings. Since then, the team has eliminated them one-by-one. And now are atop the A.L. West.

Seahawks: Tuesday was cut day. The Hawks got down to the required 53. Former WSU standout Easop Winston Jr. did not make the roster. For now. As the week rolls on, the Hawks will build their practice squad. … Jake Bobo was the biggest surprise in preseason and the undrafted receiver made the roster. … A drafted receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is coming back from surgery. … Geno Smith is different this season.

Sounders: Seattle faces Austin FC in a midweek match.

• After months of warm-to-hot-to-scorching weather, this morning’s cool air is refreshing in one way. Goose bumps on bare legs are always refreshing, right? But, please, can we have another month of warmth? It’s hard enough to fight off the Social Security-age instinct to flee south for the winter and a cool September certainly wouldn’t help. Until later …