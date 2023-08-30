Family Calendar

Family Play and Learn Storytime – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Reuse Workshop with Art Salvage – Hands-on reuse art projects designed for little hands. Every second Thursday of the month. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10. (509) 321-7133.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics. Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Storytime – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Musical Storytime with the Flutonics – A unique story about the adventures of a princess on her way to the fair, which will be interspersed with mesmerizing flute performances. Kids are encouraged to contribute to the storyline and stick around after the show to create a homemade flute of their own using everyday household items. Saturday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Making a Magic Wand – Learn about armatures and sculpting techniques to make magical wands, or choose a premade wand to paint and decorate. Monday, Sept. 11, 3:45-6 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St.