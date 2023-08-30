Massachusetts judge dismisses sex abuse case against ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick

By Michelle Boorstein Washington Post

A judge in Massachusetts dismissed child sexual abuse charges against the former cardinal Theodore McCarrick on Wednesday, ruling the former high-ranking Catholic cleric incompetent to stand trial.

McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, had been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old boy in 1974. He was the highest-ranking Catholic official in the country to face criminal charges for alleged sex abuse.

McCarrick, 93, still faces a criminal sexual abuse charge, against the same alleged victim, in Wisconsin.