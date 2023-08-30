Motorcyclist dies in roundabout crash near Hillyard

A motorcycle rider died in a crash Sunday north of Hillyard.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to the crash at a North Spokane Corridor roundabout near the 7500 block of North Freya Street, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Fire personnel treated the rider, but he died at the scene, deputies said.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the man was riding south on Freya, lost control at the roundabout, struck the center island and crashed, the release said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation.