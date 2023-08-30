The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
55°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Motorcyclist dies in roundabout crash near Hillyard

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A motorcycle rider died in a crash Sunday north of Hillyard.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to the crash at a North Spokane Corridor roundabout near the 7500 block of North Freya Street, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Fire personnel treated the rider, but he died at the scene, deputies said.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the man was riding south on Freya, lost control at the roundabout, struck the center island and crashed, the release said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation.