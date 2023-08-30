S3R3 hires new executive director

S3R3 Solutions, the public development authority encompassing the West Plains and Spokane International Airport, announced in a Tuesday news release the hiring of Christopher Pengra as executive director.

Effective Friday, Pengra will begin working closely with the organizations partners with Spokane County, the City of Spokane and the Spokane International Airport.

Pengra most recently served as economic development director of West Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

His prior professional experience includes about four-years as the mayor of Eagle Mountain, another Salt Lake City Suburb, and director of economic development for utility company Rocky Mountain Power.

The hiring replaces Todd Coleman, who stepped down from the role nearly a year ago. Coleman did not respond to a request for comment at the time and efforts to reach him Wednesday were not successful.

Since Coleman’s departure, Gerry Gemmill was appointed to perform the duties as the interim director.

Pengra will report to the S3R3 Board of Directors, chaired by Spokane County Commissioner Al French, and will oversee all economic development activities.

“Chris brings a proven track record of success in economic development and an understanding of our region’s unique opportunities and challenges,” French said. “We believe his energy, expertise and vision will be instrumental in maximizing the positive impact that S3R3 Solutions has on the regional economy.”

Pengra said he is honored to lead the organization and to have the opportunity to drive economic growth in West Plains area.

“I am firmly committed to building strong public-private partnerships and leveraging the region’s strategic advantages to attract businesses and create long-term growth opportunities,” Pegnra said in the release.