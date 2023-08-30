Spokane Chiefs 2023 training camp rosters announced

The Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday announced the team rosters for their 2023 training camp this week at Spokane Arena.

The tournament-style camp will feature four teams made up of new and returning players assigned to each team. Games start Thursday night and continue through the weekend. The camp culminates in the Red-White championship game on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., which will feature the top two teams in the tournament.

This year’s camp includes 84 players: eight goalies, 28 defensemen and 48 forwards.

Returning 2022-23 Chiefs include Jaren Brinson, Brayden Crampton, Carter Streek, Berkly Catton, Cooper Michaluk, Will McIsaac, Cole Wadsworth, Chase Bertholet, Cam Parr, Ben Bonni, Ty Cheveldayoff, Saige Weinstein and Dawson Cowan.

All games, including Sunday’s championship game, will be free to the public, with entrance via the southeast corner of the Arena at the Chiefs’ front office.

The Chiefs’ 2023-24 regular season starts Sept. 22 at Kamloops and the first home game is Sept. 30 against Tri-City.