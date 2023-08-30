Things to watch: Idaho must contend with new-look Lamar team

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

Coming off a breakthrough season, the Idaho Vandals bring high expectations into 2023.

They’re eyeing another Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance and hoping to contend for a Big Sky title under second-year coach Jason Eck.

A potentially memorable season for Idaho begins at 5 p.m. Thursday in Beaumont, Texas, against the Lamar Cardinals of the FCS Southland Conference. The game will stream on ESPN+.

The Vandals, ranked No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll, should be healthy favorites against the Cardinals, who went 1-10 last season.

“Overlooking people is sometimes real, but I think in the first game that’s unlikely, because we’re just excited to play,” Eck said.

Skill position stars in the spotlight

At this time last year, Idaho had unknown potential at the skill positions. Now, fans will be keeping a close eye on the Vandals’ exceptional sophomore quarterback, All-American receivers and budding star at tailback.

In 2022, QB Gevani McCoy emerged as one of the top signal-callers in the FCS and claimed the Jerry Rice Award – given to the classification’s best freshman.

“It’s really important for the quarterback to feel confident in his receivers, but it’s also important for receivers to feel confident in their quarterback,” receiver Hayden Hatten said, “and having a guy like (McCoy) coming back, the Jerry Rice Award winner, it’s a blessing and something I don’t take for granted … having a quarterback that really takes control of the team.”

McCoy, a team captain, has worked to make improvements in his arm strength, leadership and decision-making. He’ll have a chance to show his development against an underdog Lamar defense that allowed 254 passing yards per game last year.

Hatten, the preseason pick to win the Big Sky’s Offensive Player of the Year, will be expected to produce big numbers in every game.

“I feel bigger, faster and stronger than I was last year,” Hatten said. “I’m ready to get loose and shake some people.”

The Cardinals can’t afford to devote too much attention to the fifth-year junior. The Vandals have another all-conference first-teamer in slot receiver Jermaine Jackson.

The Vandals also have capable receiving options in Terez Traynor, Michael Graves and Jordan Dwyer. It’ll be interesting to see how the reps are shared. Fans should keep an eye on Traynor, who earned all-conference honors in 2021 but missed most of last season with a foot injury.

The passing game is loaded, but Idaho’s offense should enjoy balance with sophomore tailback Anthony Woods leading the way. Woods, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, paced the team last year with 872 rushing yards.

Several Vandals making debuts

Vandals fans will get their first look at a handful of new starters.

The Vandals expect grad transfer middle linebacker Tre Thomas to be a standout. He transferred from South Dakota this offseason and quickly became a team leader. He’ll be joined by first-year starter Dylan Layne, a redshirt freshman who captured the outside linebacker job this preseason.

Idaho returned just one starter from its 2022 defensive line, so it’ll be worth watching how the Vandals perform up front.

New starters include Division II transfer tackle Jahkari Larmond, at 330 pounds, and Montana Tech transfer edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby. Sophomore edge rusher Malakai Williams, who was used sparingly last year, is looking for a breakout year.

“I like our D-line – I feel like it’s improved from last year,” Eck said.

Other first-time starters include redshirt freshman right tackle Charlie Vliem, sophomore tight end Jake Cox and freshman cornerback Ormanie Arnold.

Challenges of a new-look opponent

Lamar brought in a new coaching staff and a haul of transfer additions during the offseason.

Cardinals coach Pete Rossomando was formerly the offensive line coach at Charlotte. Defensive coordinator Drew Christ was a defensive assistant at Boston College. Offensive coordinator Will Fleming served as the OC at Valparaiso in 2022.

It’s difficult to predict the Cardinals’ schemes and tendencies.

“I like it better when you really have a lot of film to pour into, when you have a feel for what they’re doing,” Eck said. “I don’t think these games are as fun to plan for, but it comes back to us being ready. We have to do a good job with in-game adjustments.

“Because there are so many unknowns, you just gotta focus on what you can control, which is our effort.”

Lamar returns its main tailback, plus a few key receivers, defensive backs, defensive linemen and linebackers, but the Cardinals’ offensive line has been restructured through the transfer portal, and the team’s QB situation is uncertain.

Lamar conducted a QB competition throughout fall camp and the team hasn’t named a starter. It’ll either be junior college transfer Robert Coleman or sophomore Jakolby Longino, both of whom are skilled runners.

The humid weather of southern Texas will present another challenge for the visitors. It’ll be nearly 100 degrees at kickoff.