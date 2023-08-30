Tracking how former WSU players fared on NFL’s cut day

PULLMAN — As the NFL season approaches, it’s time to track how former Washington State players fared on Wednesday’s NFL cut day, the day teams choose which players to sign to their 53-man rosters and which to waive.

Here is the full list.

Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker

Henley, who starred in his lone 2022 season at WSU, went in the third round to the Chargers in April’s NFL draft. He’ll be in the mix for playing time this season.

River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins, wide receiver

Cracraft caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins last season, and he’s back for Year 2. He played at WSU from 2013-2016, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors twice.

Andre Dillard, Tennesse Titans, offensive line

Dillard, who played in Pullman from 2014-2018, signed with the Titans in March. He’ll bring them depth on the offensive line.

Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots, defensive tackle

Ekuale, a Cougar from 2013-2017, is back for another year with the Patriots. He originally signed with them in early 2022, bouncing from practice squad to 53-man roster.

Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks, offensive lineman

The Seahawks drafted Lucas in the third round, No. 72 overall, in 2022, and Lucas is back for his second season in the Emerald City. He played at WSU from 2018-2021, becoming the first four-time All-Pac-12 Conference offensive lineman in program history.

Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers, linebacker

Luvu posted a career year with the Panthers last season, totaling 111 tackles and 19 for loss, and he is set to begin his second season. He was a four-year letter-winner at WSU, from 2014-2017.

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts, quarterback

Who can forget Minshew’s electric 2018 season in Pullman? Since then, he played 2019 and 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021 and 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he’s vying for playing time with the Colts.

Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals, safety

Thompson, an all-conference pick in his three-year (2016-2018) WSU career, is set to begin his fifth season with the Cardinals.

Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback

Watson broke out at WSU in 2018, earning an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention nod, and now he’s making splashes for the defending Super Bowl champions. This will be his second season with the Chiefs.

Armani Marsh, Tennesse Titans, defensive back

Marsh, a staple in the Cougs’ secondary from 2018-2022, earned a spot on the Titans’ practice squad, per a report.

BREAKING: The #Titans are signing DB Armani Marsh to their practice squad, per source.



A former walk-on at @WSUCougarFB, Marsh signed with the @Titans after a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.



He’ll continue developing on the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/zr3JQZnqmM — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 30, 2023

Derrick Langford, New York Jets, cornerback

Langford was waived by the Jets. He starred at WSU from 2019-2022.