Dave Boling: What will ‘overcomer’ Geno Smith do for an encore? Seahawks have confidence in a repeat performance

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – During preparations for the 2023 Seattle Seahawks season, quarterback Geno Smith provided an enlightening self-assessment. “I believe I’m an overcomer.”

The term “overcomer” isn’t used extensively, and may not be an actual word, but we can assume they are over-achievers getting bonus points for degree of difficulty.

Smith qualifies. He was an early Heisman Trophy candidate out of West Virginia, picked in the second round by the Jets and given the starting job as a rookie. All of which suggests that league evaluators expected him to be exactly what he’s become.

The first surprise was an early flame-out (11-18 as starter for Jets) that led to six seasons of limited back-up duty.

Last season, Smith stepped in after the trade of Russell Wilson and, despite predictions that he would be the least effective starter in the league, he led Seattle to a wild-card berth while earning Comeback Player of the Year award along with Pro Bowl honors.

The Seahawks rewarded his stunning revival with a 3-year, $105 million contract.

The question, now, is this: What happens with an overcomer once he’s on the other side of the obstacle? Can he sustain that hunger and motivation? Or does he grow complacent?

All indications are that Smith’s determination is now directed toward proving that last season’s success was no fluke.

Evidence? Most convincingly, Smith hasn’t stopped working from the day the Seahawks were thumped in the wild-card playoff round by rival San Francisco (41-23). And, he’s still angry about it.

“I just had a really bad taste in my mouth after that playoff game,” Smith said. “I didn’t want it to end. I just went straight to work. I was preparing for this opportunity this season and I know the guys around me felt the same way. We are growing together, this offense is growing, this team is growing. We’ve got to go prove it. I’m not big on just talking. I like to just make things happen.”

He often mentions his role as a leader. He earned that position last season, and he has taken full ownership.

“Leadership doesn’t have a title,” he said. “You’re either a leader or you’re not. Leadership, to me, it’s something I’ve been about my whole life. I just continued to do the same things, I haven’t changed anything. I’m working the same way, got the same process, same lifting schedule, and I’m going to lead these guys the same way. Obviously, there is a difference (this season). I’m not naive. Guys will look at it different. But I think if they see you being the same guy all the time, they’ll respect it a lot more.”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith participates in warmups prior to a preseason game against the Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

The most obvious physical manifestation of this leadership could be titled: Geno’s Off-season Teammate Tour.

On his own initiative, and presumably on his own dime, Geno traveled around the country to do one-on-one workouts with his prime receivers. Russell Wilson used to bring teammates to where he happened to be working out. Geno took a different approach, going to the places they were training. Quarterback delivery.

His itinerary included: Miami (with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba), Dallas (Tyler Lockett), Los Angeles (D.K. Metcalf).

The benefit? “Just the one-on-one experience,” he said. “Just going and talking ball. Hanging out with your teammates, being more than just teammates, being a friend. It was a good chance for us to connect on a personal level more than in a group setting. I think that the one-on-one is just really good for us.”

Regarding his fitness level, he says he lost up to 10 pounds, eliminating red meat and chicken, sweets and dairy.

“Geno has shown up in mid-season shape and physically ready to go,” said Shane Waldron, offensive coordinator. “In my opinion, he’s put himself in position for long-term success by the way he’s approached it and the way he has worked.”

The biggest change in Smith’s game has been accuracy. In his first seven seasons in the league, he completed passes at a 57.8% rate. Last year, combined with a three-game replacement stint for the injured Wilson in 2021, his percentage rose to 69.5.

Carroll said he expects Smith to top 70% this season, an accomplishment he’s held as an unachieved goal for the Seahawks.

Expected to boost those chances is the addition of quarterback coach Greg Olson.

“He’s done it for such a long time and has a great track record; he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had so far,” Smith said of Olson. “He brings so much to the table.”

Smith will turn 33 in October, but it’s fair to say he’s got low mileage and has been well-rested.

“He’s still a guy on the rise,” Waldron said. “He’s not at the peak of where he thinks he can be or we think he can be. The more chances, the more opportunities, and I think he’s just going to get better.”

Seahawks preview: Strong back-to-back drafts have restocked Hawks in quest to dethrone 49ers Storylines to watch, strength and weaknesses for the Seahawks’ upcoming season. | Read more