Community rallies at Walker’s Furniture with donations for wildfire victims

Area residents rallied to pile an assortment of donated items this week into the back of large moving trucks parked outside Walker’s Furniture & Mattress stores to help people affected by the devastating Oregon Road and Gray fires.

Spokane County United Way members staffed each truck, donated by Penske Truck Rental, at Walker’s locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Dalton Gardens near Coeur d’Alene, said Steven Cutter, United Way director of community impact.

“I’ve been really blown away by how much Spokane’s come together to help out individuals in our community,” Cutter said.

While Spokane did its part, Cutter said trucks at the Spokane Valley and Dalton Gardens locations each gathered more donations than Spokane, as those trucks were nearly full.

“I think it’s great that people are willing to reach across state lines and help their neighbors out, literally,” said Bryan Robinson, United Way marketing director.

The donations included furniture, clothes, bedding, food, toys, school supplies, personal hygiene items and more.

People stopped by the trucks Monday through Thursday to support the cause.

Julie Schimmels, a former United Way member, brought black plastic garbage bags full of dishes, kitchen appliances, bedding, towels and clothing Thursday afternoon to the Spokane Walker’s, located just north of downtown near Gonzaga University.

“When I knew that they were reaching out to another fire community here, and I knew I had stuff in my home that could certainly be repurposed, I was happy to come down and do that,” she said.

Robinson said it was wonderful seeing people of all ages donate, even on Wednesday when it was pouring rain, and ask how else they can help. He said one woman said she was interested in helping build new homes for fire victims and wanted to know who to talk to about that.

“It’s great to see that the community cares so much,” Robinson said.

Cutter said the donated items will be dropped off at Our Place Community Outreach. He said the Spokane nonprofit is collecting donations from several outlets, so wildfire victims only need to go to one place for necessities.

“The goal is to have a little bit of everything, and each person can come in when they need to get the stuff to rebuild their lives,” Cutter said.

Several entities and people have assisted victims after the fires that destroyed over 700 structures broke out two weeks ago. Two people were also found dead in the fires.

Melissa Smith, United Way resource development manager, said her organization was simply trying to do its part.

“I think that’s kind of how we’re trying to look at it, doing our part in the piece of this whole puzzle,” Smith said.