EWU’s road in 2023: NDSU and Fresno State make for tough start, but playoffs could hinge on MSU showdown

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Sept. 2 vs. North Dakota State

(12:30 p.m.)

Held in Minneapolis, this is hardly a true neutral site game, considering Fargo is only four hours away. This game will test the Eagles’ run defense early. Last year, the Bison ran for 265.7 yards per game, fourth best nationally. NDSU enters ranked No. 2 in the FCS; Eastern’s offense will hope to keep up in a clash of styles.

Prediction: NDSU 38-28

Sept. 9 at Fresno State

(6 p.m.)

This game, agreed to nearly three years ago, will pay Eastern $300,000. The Eagles only have to play one of these “money” games against FBS schools this year after playing at Oregon and at Florida in 2022. But it’s a doozy, against a team that won its last nine games in 2022, including a 29-6 win over WSU in the LA Bowl.

Prediction: Fresno State 45-20

Sept. 16 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

(1 p.m.)

One-time WSU transfer Cammon Cooper might well be the Lions’ quarterback in this game; he’s a senior in a three-way battle to lead an offense that historically puts up plenty of points and yards. But Eastern has the home field and fewer questions around its offense. This is the first matchup between the programs; they will play in Louisiana next year.

Prediction: EWU 41-27

Sept. 23 at UC Davis

(7 p.m.)

The Aggies were left out of last year’s FCS playoff at 6-5, but four of those losses came to playoff teams by an average of seven points. This year’s group is probably more talented and certainly more experienced. The Aggies also return seven starters from their defense, which ranked second in the conference in points allowed (21.7 per game).

Prediction: UC Davis 35-24

Sept. 30 vs. Idaho

(1 p.m.)

A national preseason darling, the Vandals should be potent on offense this year. But they do have questions on defense, where they need to replace five starters on their front seven. The Vandals will be coming off a tough stretch at Nevada, at Cal and vs. Sacramento State. A tired Vandals team, visiting Cheney, is vulnerable.

Prediction: EWU 41-35

Oct. 7 BYE Oct. 14 at Idaho State

(3 p.m.)

After five games in September and a bye, the Eagles should take care of business in Pocatello. The Bengals are rebuilding under yet another head coach (Cody Hawkins), and the Eagles cannot afford a loss here if they hope to reach the playoffs.

Prediction: EWU, 43-17

Oct. 21 vs. Weber State

(4 p.m.)

The Wildcats have won the past four in this series, including two in a row at Roos Field. They ranked first in the Big Sky in scoring defense last year, and their special teams units under head coach Jay Hill were consistently effective. But Hill is now the DC at BYU, and they’ll have a new starting quarterback. Both suggest the Wildcats are poised for a step back.

Prediction: EWU 28-24

Oct. 28 at Portland State

(1 p.m.)

Last year when these teams met in Cheney, the Vikings jumped ahead 28-0 before Eastern got going, and not until the final 4 minutes did Eastern get within a score in a 38-35 loss. Expect the Vikings to play well with Dante Chachere at quarterback. This could be one the Vikings steal from the Eagles.

Prediction: PSU 35-25

Nov. 4 vs. Cal Poly

(1 p.m.)

Paul Wulff returns to Cheney, now as head coach of the Mustangs. Like the game in Pocatello, Idaho, in October, the Eagles have to have this one, and their offense should have no trouble scoring points (unlike they did last year in San Luis Obispo).

Prediction: EWU 49-17

Nov. 11 at Montana State

(Noon)

If Eastern is able to stay competitive this season, this game will likely determine its playoff fate. Montana State has two excellent quarterbacks and a dynamic defense. The Bobcats will probably be in the hunt for a Big Sky title, and it’s hard to see them overlooking the Eagles.

Prediction: MSU 44-20

Nov. 18 vs. Northern Arizona

(1 p.m.)

The Eagles took care of business at home at the end of last season. Expect them to do the same against the Lumberjacks, who are not among the conference favorites. If nothing else, if a winning record is on the line, the Eagles will be highly motivated to build momentum toward 2024.

Prediction: EWU 38-21

EWU preview: Last year’s stumble behind them, Eagles look to ramp up the offense to get back on track Storylines to watch, strength and weaknesses for the Eagles’ upcoming season. | Read more

‘Bury your ego’: Coordinators face the tough task of incorporating their own schemes, while not stepping on the head coach’s toes The relationships between a head coach and his coordinators are crucial to a football program’s success. | Read more