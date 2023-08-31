Idaho’s road in 2023: Tough road early, but Vandals have the pieces to compete for Big Sky title

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Aug. 31 at Lamar

(5 p.m.)

Lamar made a coaching change this offseason after limping to a 1-10 record in 2022. The Cardinals allowed 37.7 points per game and scored 21.1 ppg. A quick turnaround seems unrealistic for Lamar, which shouldn’t offer much of a challenge for the Vandals’ offense.

Prediction: Idaho 44-10

Sept. 9 at Nevada

(4 p.m.)

In a meeting of former Big Sky foes, we’re taking the Vandals in a memorable FCS-over-FBS upset. The Wolf Pack are in rebuild mode after going 2-10 last season. They could be vulnerable after facing USC in Week 1. It’s not so uncommon these days for high-tier FCS programs to knock off lower-level FBS teams.

Prediction: Idaho 27-23

Sept. 16 at Cal

(1 p.m.)

Two wins in a row over FBS opponents? Seems too good to be true. We’ll take the Pac-12’s Golden Bears here.

Prediction: Cal 33-20

Sept. 23 vs. Sacramento St.

(1 p.m.)

The Vandals lost to the No. 2 Hornets last year in a back-and-forth affair. This should be another good matchup between nationally ranked teams. The teams trade scores and the lead throughout the afternoon, but the Hornets’ high-octane offense – the No. 3 offense in the FCS last year – gets the edge.

Prediction: Sacramento State 40-37

Sept. 30 at Eastern Washington

(1 p.m.)

The Vandals piled up 48 points and over 500 yards in a 32-point rout of EWU last season. The Eagles might not be as dismal as they were then, but they’ll still have matchup issues against Idaho’s offense. Vandals roll to their first win on the red turf.

Prediction: Idaho 42-21

Oct. 7 at Cal Poly

(5 p.m.)

Idaho won’t have much trouble with Cal Poly, which has been a Big Sky doormat for years. The Mustangs’ defense is among the worst in the FCS.

Prediction: Idaho 50-10

Oct. 14 vs. Montana

(7:30 p.m.)

For the first time in 12 years, a game at the Kibbie Dome will air on national television. With an ESPN2 audience on hand, the Vandals will be eager to retain the Little Brown Stein.

Prediction: Idaho 37-30

Oct. 28 vs. Montana State

(1 p.m.)

Montana State won a share of the Big Sky crown last season, and the Bobcats are again the favorites to win the conference. Idaho’s defensive front might struggle to contain Montana State’s rushing offense – the No. 2 ground game nationally last season.

Prediction: Montana State 34-30

Nov. 4 at Northern Colorado

(Noon)

The Vandals should bounce back against one of the conference’s weakest teams.

Prediction: Idaho 47-17

Nov. 11 at Weber State

(Noon)

Idaho travels to Ogden, Utah, for the first time since 1995 for a high-stakes matchup against another postseason contender. The Vandals’ tough road schedule will prepare them for this one. In a well-matched game, Idaho’s offense makes the difference. The Vandals eke out a road win to secure a spot in the FCS playoffs.

Prediction: Idaho 31-28

Nov. 18 vs. Idaho State

(4 p.m.)

Idaho State went 1-10 last year, concluding its season with a 38-7 home loss to its in-state rivals. There’s just no reason to predict a Bengals turnaround, and an upset win over the Vandals isn’t in the cards. Idaho cruises at home in the Battle of the Domes.

Prediction: Idaho 45-14

Idaho preview: Sky’s the limit for Vandals, whose offensive firepower might be unmatched in the conference Storylines to watch, strength and weaknesses for the Vandals’ upcoming season. | Read more