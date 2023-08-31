Kia recalls almost 320,000 cars over glitchy trunk latch

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Kia is recalling 319,436 cars to fix a trunk latch that can crack, preventing it from being opened from the inside, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced.

The models that the recall covers include the 2016-2017 Rio, the 2016-2018 Optima, and the 2017 and 2018 Optima Hybrid and Optima Plug-in hybrid vehicles.

According to a recall notice posted Wednesday by NHTSA, the base of the cars’ trunk latch can crack, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside.

Federal auto safety regulations require that trunks can be opened from the inside. Kia spokesman James Bell said no injuries or deaths are associated with the recall.

“A person inside the trunk compartment may become trapped, increasing their risk of injury,” wrote NHTSA recall division chief Alex Ansley in a letter addressed to J.S. (Jurassic) Park, chief safety office at Kia.

Vehicle owners have until Oct. 19 to take their car to a Kia dealership, where the trunk latch part will be replaced free of charge.