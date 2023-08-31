One Medical CEO departs one year after Amazon acquisition

By Caroline O'Donovan Washington Post

A little over a year after Amazon bought concierge primary health-care start-up One Medical for $3.9 billion, CEO Amir Dan Rubin is leaving the company.

“After six plus years as CEO of One Medical, helping guide the organization to new levels of impact, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave One Medical later this year,” wrote Amazon senior vice president Neil Lindsay in a Thursday email to One Medical staff obtained by The Washington Post.

Rubin will be replaced by One Medical COO Trent Green.

In an email to staff, Rubin said he had “affection, admiration, appreciation and ambition” for his former employees.

“Trent is such a highly effective, experienced, and values driven leader,” Rubin wrote. “I am so excited about all that One Medical is positioned to do going forward as part of Amazon.”

“After more than six years as CEO of One Medical, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave One Medical later this year,” confirmed One Medical spokesperson Breanna Shirk in an email.

“He will work closely with the team over the coming months to transition the CEO role smoothly to Trent Green, who is currently One Medical’s COO and is deeply familiar with the business and team.”

Interim CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.

Amazon bought One Medical in July 2022 shortly before shutting down its telehealth experiment, Amazon Care.

The e-commerce behemoth, which has major ambitions in the health-care arena, in 2018 acquired start-up PillPack, which became Amazon Pharmacy.

Last fall, the company launched Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that provides treatment for common conditions like acne, erectile dysfunction and pinkeye.

The service requires customers to sign away some of their data protection rights, The Post reported in May.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said health care will be a major growth area for Amazon, even as the company has reined in spending, laying off 27,000 workers over the last year, killing some products, and shuttering some of its business lines.

“If we’re successful with primary care and with pharmacy, there are a lot of other things we can help customers with as well,” Jassy said on an April earnings call. “We think that’s a big opportunity.”

Multiple executives whose companies were acquired by Amazon have departed recently, including Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear, PillPack co-founders TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.

One Medical, a high-end primary care network available in more than two dozen cities, was founded in 2007.

Amazon’s acquisition of the company was scrutinized by antitrust regulators, but ultimately was completed without a challenge by the Federal Trade Commission in February 2023.

The agency’s commissioners did warn Amazon to be cautious with consumer health data, writing in a joint statement at the time that they would “continue to monitor this space and bring enforcement actions whenever the facts warrant.”