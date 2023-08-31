Oregon Road fire at 83% containment, Gray fire at 91%

Firefighters continued to mop up hot spots as containment improved at the Oregon Road and Gray fires in Spokane County Thursday.

The 10,817-acre Oregon Road fire near Elk was 83% contained Thursday and the 10,085-acre Gray fire near Medical Lake was 91% contained. The fires, which started Aug. 18, consumed more than 700 structures and have been linked to two deaths.

Firefighters worked to suppress the Oregon Road fire Thursday and are expected to transition to “patrol status” for most of the fire early next week.

All evacuations were rescinded at the fire, while some residents near the Gray fire remained at the lowest evacuation level, Level 1.

At Medical Lake, firefighters worked to mop up and rehabilitate in and around burned areas.

With the fires under control, the number of firefighters working them is decreasing as they move to more active fires where they are needed.

About 380 personnel remained Thursday at the Gray fire, and around 305 at the Oregon Road fire.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.