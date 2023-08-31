Replacing burned trestle to cost millions

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

WINONA, Wash. – Replacing the train trestle that was destroyed during the Winona fire will cost millions of dollars.

The fire began Aug. 18 and was estimated to be around 2,500 acres, according to past reporting. It destroyed a residence, damaged another and burnt down 24 outbuildings. The Palouse River Coulee City short-line railroad’s Hooper Bridge was also lost in the blaze.

The wooden trestle spanned nearly 200 feet and handled up to 2,600 rail cars annually, Janet Matkin, Washington State Department of Transportation’s communications manager, stated in an email.

Replacement of the bridge is important to businesses in the region, as agricultural products and commodities are transported using the rail system, she said. Without it, trains cannot get through to other mainlines down the Columbia River. Produce will have to be rerouted to trucks while the trestle is out of commission, she added.

Replacing the bridge is estimated to cost around $2.8 to $3.5 million, Matkin stated. The agency plans to build a steel and concrete span that is more resilient and durable than the former structure. The new bridge won’t create any new impacts on the surrounding area, she added.

WATCO, a railroad company, operates the portion of the railway through a lease with WSDOT. Matkin stated WATCO will construct the bridge under a separate agreement with the agency, and has begun sourcing materials and contractors to perform the work.

Additionally, WSDOT is coordinating with Whitman County, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to secure emergency permits needed for construction, she said.

WSDOT is actively conducting environmental surveys and geotechnical investigations that are planned to be complete by September, Matkin stated. Initial environmental site assessments and final studies will be completed in the next 30 days, she added.

Matkin said it’s too early to provide a replacement timeline. The agency understands the urgency to have construction underway, and is working with its partners to make sure the bridge is replaced as soon as possible.