Seattle’s road in 2023: Tough stretch to close season, but Seahawks should have enough for playoff berth

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

All times Pacific. Games after Week 6 are subject to flex scheduling

Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams

(1:25 p.m., Fox 28)

Preseason reports hold that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is back to health and looking sharp. The Rams followed up their Super Bowl title season with a flop in 2022 and are certainly eager to prove they can be competitive again. But this year, linebacker Bobby Wagner is back with the Seahawks rather than looking strange in a Rams uniform.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Rams 17.

Sept. 17 at Detroit

(10 a.m., Fox 28)

The Lions won eight of their last 10 games last season, getting extra hot after having lost at home against the Seahawks in a 48-45 squeaker. They narrowly missed the playoffs. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff passed for four touchdowns and nearly 400 yards against them last season, and could provide an important early test for the Seattle defense at Ford Field.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, Lions 28

Sept. 24 vs. Carolina

(1:05 p.m., CBS)

Carolina is a team in flux, of course, with top-overall draft pick Bryce Young presumably taking over at quarterback and Frank Reich being the new head coach. Last season’s 30-24 loss at home to the Panthers was one of the games the Seahawks should have won, but they gave up 223 rushing yards and Geno Smith was picked off twice. They owe Carolina one this season.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Panthers 21

Oct. 2 at N.Y. Giants

(5:15 p.m., ESPN)

The Seahawks’ only Monday night game of the year will be a tough one. The Giants not only made it to the playoffs, but got a win over Minnesota in the wild-card round. Powered by Saquon Barkley, the Giants rushed for 148 yards a game in 2022. It might be too much for the Hawks.

Prediction: Giants 24, Seahawks 20

Oct. 15 at Cincinnati

(10 a.m., CBS)

After a bye week, the Hawks are back on the road. The bye comes early this season but could be put to good use gearing up to meet the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow suffered a calf injury early in training camp but was expected to recover by the start of the season.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Seahawks 28

Oct. 22 vs. Arizona

(1:05 p.m., Fox 28)

The Seahawks return home, if they can find the way, having not played at Lumen Field since Sept. 24. Arizona has a new coach promising changes. The Cards need them. Seattle swept them twice last season and look to be a good bet to do it again this year.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 20

Oct. 29 vs. Cleveland

(1:05 p.m., Fox 28)

The Browns went 7-10 in 2022 but were always a ground threat with back Nick Chubb, who picked up 5.1 yards per carry. After missing most of two seasons from injury and suspension, Deshaun Watson was named the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season. If he can return to top form, the Browns will have an explosive and diverse attack.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Browns 24

Nov. 5 at Baltimore

(10 a.m., CBS)

The last time the Seahawks tried to tackle Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson it didn’t go well. He picked up 116 yards on just 16 carries as the Ravens stomped Seattle 30-16 at home in 2019. If Jackson is at full speed, with the addition of a few more offensive weapons, it will be tough for the Hawks to stop them.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Seahawks 17

Nov. 12 vs. Washington

(1:25 p.m., Fox 28)

The Seahawks enter a stretch where they should pick up a couple wins, hosting the Commanders, who were radically inconsistent last season. They won seven in an eight-game stretch, including a win over eventual NFC champion Philadelphia, but finished out of the playoffs at 8-8-1.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, Commanders 21

Nov. 19 at L.A. Rams

(1:25 p.m., CBS)

What will the Rams look like in 2023? Who knows? The Rams went from Super Bowl champions after the 2021 season to win just five games in 2022. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is 35 and may have lost his fast ball, but reports suggest he was healthy and sharp in training camp. All of which may mean nothing when these teams play in November.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Rams 17

Nov. 23 vs. San Francisco

(5:20 p.m., NBC)

With a short-turnaround Thanksgiving night game, the Hawks get their first shot at defending NFC West Division champ 49ers. This starts a four-game stretch against tough teams that will test the Seahawks’ legitimacy in the NFC. They play well in prime time. Maybe they can recapture that home-field advantage that has slipped in recent seasons.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Niners 24

Nov. 30 at Dallas

(5:15 p.m., Prime Video)

The Hawks head to Dallas for their second consecutive Thursday night game. The Cowboys were 12-5 last season with a narrow division-round playoff loss to the Niners. This is a long trip after an emotional Thanksgiving game against San Francisco.

Prediction: Cowboys 21, Seahawks 20

Dec. 10 at San Francisco

(1:05 p.m., Fox 28)

For the second time in three weeks, the Hawks tackle rival San Francisco. This time on the road. The Niners will be out to avenge a recent loss. Control of the NFC West Division is on the line.

Prediction: Niners 31, Seahawks 20

Dec. 17 vs. Philadelphia

(1:25 p.m., Fox 28)

The Seahawks have lost twice in a row in this dusty crystal-ball look into the future. This home game gives them a shot at the defending NFC champions. Chances for an upset? Sure. Not this time, though.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Seahawks 17

Dec. 24 at Tennessee

(10 a.m., CBS)

The Seahawks have lost three in a row at this point, but still have a chance to finish strong. To beat the Titans, the run defense cannot allow Derrick Henry to trample them (He rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns in 2021). It’s a Christmas Eve game in Nashville. The Seahawks celebrate a little early.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Titans 14

Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh

(1:05 p.m., Fox 28)

The Steelers are traditionally stout on defense but offensively need to see more out of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Seahawks are home, maybe still battling San Francisco for a division title.

Prediction: Seattle 17, Steelers 14

Jan. 6/7 at Arizona

(TBD)

Crazy stuff happens in Arizona. Who knows who’s still standing as the season heads into 2024? My bet is that the Seahawks are still playing meaningful games at this point while the Cardinals are already putting together their next draft board.

Prediction: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 17

