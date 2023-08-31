Whitworth preview: Pirates hope an abundance of offensive talent can overcome a lack of experience in the trenches

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

2022 records: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Northwest Conference

Coach/coordinators: HC Rod Sandberg, OC Ian Kolste, DC Mac Shaw

Storylines

Can the offensive line mesh together? The Pirates return one starter in the trenches and that’s junior center Patton Miller, a two-year starter. Their guards will be a converted tight end and fullback. Whitworth specifically targeted depth in the offseason, adding 15 freshmen. “We’re a championship-level team everywhere else except (the) o-line with their lack of experience,” coach Rod Sandberg said. “The question is can we develop them. They have potential.”

Replaced back of defense: The Bucs must rebuild the linebacking corps and secondary, returning just five of seven starters. They have a solid base in senior linebacker Dylan Ventress. He led the conference in tackles (88). He was a second-team all-conference selection. “For the other guys, it’s time to step up,” Sandberg said.

Win the job at quarterback: The Pirates return starter and hometown product Ryan Blair (Mead). Blair started six games a year ago but was injured in the first series of the seventh game and was lost for the year. Blair, who completed 115 of 155 passes (74.2%) for 1,191 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions, is battling graduate transfer Austin Ewing for the starting job. Ewing comes from NCAA Division I Southern Utah, where he played in games in 2019 and 2021. But he was slowed by injuries.

Strengths

Passel of skill players: This may be Whitworth’s deepest collection of talent. The Pirates return four of their top receivers, led by senior Riley Morrison, who had 46 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Isaac Fields had 38 catches for 367 yards and three scores. And receiver Evan Liggett caught 31 catches for 445 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Another receiver, Dillon Kirk, had 26 receptions for 361 yards. Additionally, the Bucs return three running backs in senior Solo Hines (388 yards, six TDs and 6.5 yards per carry). Sophomore Luis Salgado had 273 yards, four TDs and 6.5 ypc.

Continuity of coaching staff: Head coach Rod Sandberg is entering his 11th season and is 64-21. The Pirates have had 10 straight winning years under Sandberg, easily the longest stretch of success in school history. Sandberg is supported by a solid offensive coordinator, Whitworth graduate Ian Kolste who begins his third season, and an equally talented defensive coordinator, Mac Shaw, also a Whitworth grad who begins a new position after six seasons coaching other positions.

Weaknesses

Offensive line: With new starters in four of five positions, this is where Whitworth has the most work ahead of its season opener. But if Sandberg is concerned he’s not showing it. He believes the line can evolve into a solid blocking unit.

Defensive line: This unit has experience but it gained it through necessity. It was decimated by injuries a year ago. They will need to avoid the injury bug to be a cohesive group this fall.

Players to watch

TE Isaac Fields, Sr.: He was a second-team all-conference pick last year. He’s expected to have a huge season.

WR Evan Liggett, Sr.: Has good size (6-3, 189 pounds) and good hands.

LB Dylan Ventress, Sr.: Led the conference in tackles (88) last year and was a second-team all-NWC selection. Expected to have a big impact on a young back half of the defense.

DB Atticus Templeton, Sr.: He was an honorable mention as a backup safety/nickel.

Northwest Conference tiers

Championship contenders: Defending champ and perennial power Linfield, Whitworth, George Fox and Pacific Lutheran.

The rest: Williamette, Pacific, Lewis & Clark.