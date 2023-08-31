Whitworth’s road in 2023: Once again, it could all come down to the regular-season finale at Linfield

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Sept. 1 vs. Pacific Northwest Christian (exhibition)

(1 p.m.)

Whitworth tried and tried to find a 10th game but had no luck. The Pirates ended up scheduling PNC, a two-year school in the Tri-Cities. Whitworth’s junior varsity beat PNC by four touchdowns last year.

Prediction: Whitworth, 49-7

Sept. 9 at Eastern Oregon

(1 p.m.)

Whitworth didn’t have much difficulty with the Mountaineers last year and shouldn’t have many challenges in this one. Eastern Oregon is an NAIA school that plays in the competitive Frontier Conference.

Prediction: Whitworth, 33-7

Sept. 16 at Chapman

(7 p.m.)

If there’s a trap game heading into Northwest Conference play this could be it. Chapman is in the NCAA Division III Southern California Conference. The last time the teams played was 2019. Whitworth leads the all-time series 7-4. Chapman finished 7-3 overall, 4-2 and tied for third in conference last year. It’s Whitworth’s lone night game. It should serve as a good tuneup for conference play.

Prediction: Whitworth, 27-13

Sept. 30 vs. Pacific Lutheran

(1 p.m.)

This was the game the Bucs lost QB Ryan Blair for the rest of the season on the first series. They were down to their fourth string QB before losing 28-7. For Whitworth to do what it wants to do this season, it must win this game.

Prediction: Whitworth, 31-21

Oct. 7 at Willamette

(1 p.m.)

Willamette has been among the dregs of the conference the last decade. The Bearcats lost to the Pirates 42-14 last season en route to another season near the bottom of the Northwest Conference. Whitworth had 484 yards of total offense in last season’s matchup.

Prediction: Whitworth, 53-7

Oct. 14 vs. Puget Sound

(1 p.m.)

Homecoming pits Whitworth against the team it played its first game against when the program was installed in north Spokane. The Pirates manhandled the Loggers last year and they shouldn’t be pushed this year.

Prediction: Whitworth, 49-0

Oct. 21 vs. Pacific (Ore.)

(1 p.m.)

The Pirates always seem to play a physical opponent when they face off with the Boxers.

Whitworth held on to beat Pacific 28-17 last year. Whitworth won’t be looking ahead in this game.

Prediction: Whitworth, 30-23

Oct. 28 at Lewis & Clark

(1 p.m.)

Whitworth had its way last year against the Pioneers and it shouldn’t be any different this season. The Pirates will use this game as a tuneup before difficult games against George Fox and reigning league champion Linfield.

Prediction: Whitworth, 45-7

Nov. 4 vs. George Fox

(1 p.m.)

George Fox tied for second in the conference last year, but the Bruins lost much to graduation and the transfer portal.

Still, George Fox was picked second behind favorite Linfield in the coaches’ preseason poll. Whitworth was selected third.

Prediction: Whitworth, 27-20

Nov. 12 at Linfield

(1 p.m.)

Whitworth coach Rod Sandberg says if the Pirates are 6-3 heading into this game, the game will be meaningless. Whitworth expects to play for the conference championship. To do so, they’ll have to win on the road in a tough environment.

Prediction: Linfield, 37-30