Officials warn drivers to prepare for slick afternoon commute in Spokane area

A pedestrian walks through the season’s first heavy snowfall on Sprague Avenue, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in downtown Spokane. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

From staff reports

Slick roads are causing numerous crashes in the Spokane area just as the afternoon commute begins.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said troopers were responding to 13 calls at 2:30 p.m., including five crashes. The rest, he said were cars that were stuck. Between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., WSP responded to 21 collisions in metro Spokane, but only one resulted in injuries.

“We’re anticipating a busy night,” Riddell said.

He warned drivers to slow down and increase the distance between them and other vehicles.

The Spokane Police Department recorded more than 85 collisions from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and anticipated more with the commute home around 5 p.m.

Spokane police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said the hardest-hit area was the lower South Hill, causing police to barricade some roads like Freya, Lincoln and Bernard to prevent more slide-offs and crashes.

She said a car slid down a hill and hit a pedestrian earlier Friday. The fire truck that responded to the incident was then hit by another car sliding down the same road.

Several city vehicles and one school bus were also involved in crashes.

“We have officers working nonstop everywhere,” Humphreys said.

Police urged residents to stay home if they can, and only call law enforcement if there are injuries or road blockages.

A flurry of overnight snow left Washington roads icy and slick Friday, leading to a spin-out of 30 semi trucks on Snoqualmie Pass.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the trucks were not chained. Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed at milepost 34, east of North Bend, to clear the trucks. It was reopened more than an hour later.

Over a foot of snow was still expected on the pass, the transportation department said in a social media post.

Traction tires are required if traveling over the I-90 pass.

Transportation crews near Sprague were busy clearing snow from the highways and roadways since 3 a.m. Friday. The transportation department said because more snow is expected, make sure to give crews plenty of space to work.

Jerry Schmidt works on a malfunctioning motor for his front-yard elf teeter-totter after a Friday morning snowfall covered the area, Dec. 1, 2023, near the corner of 39th Avenue and Havana Street in Spokane. Schmidt says the motors only last a couple of years because of the winter weather. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Crews were also treating I-90 through downtown Spokane.