Dear Kiantha: Best gifts help us be a better version of ourselves

Dear Kiantha,

My family is creating a new tradition this holiday season. Instead of giving physical gifts for Christmas, we are gifting each other with advice or life learnings. What is the best advice you have ever been given?

Dear Friend,

This has to be the most creative gift giving idea I have heard of in a very long time. Thank you for sharing this with me, as I am going to incorporate a version of this into my own family traditions in your honor.

In my lifetime I have received lots of advice and, as an advice columnist, I’m sure you can imagine that I have given out tons of advice about everything from living soulfully to dealing with family trauma. Advice by nature, is a matter of opinion. However, there are some words of advice that touch us on a level so deep that we know it is more than opinion, it is fact. Those pieces of advice are often life changing as they cause us to see the world through a different lens, one that makes us better human beings.

The best piece of advice I have ever received was to “always remember that the world will change again, and you may have to go back through every place you’ve been.” These words reverberated in my spirit when I heard them. It was as if the universe was conspiring to share with me a key to unlock the code of understanding for how to treat others.

In life we will all have a moment of ascension. Time when we are doing well, and life seems to be going in our favor. During those times we must remember that is not the story for everyone who we meet along the way. There are many people who have less than us, who experience hardships in our times of success. We must show them compassion, dignity and respect, because when the winds of adversity blow in our direction (and they will), we may have to go back through every place we’ve been, and we will certainly need that same kindness and compassion shown to us.

Let’s be honest, we all enjoy receiving the tangible gifts we’ve have been eyeing during the holiday season, but the gifts that are the most valuable are the ones that help us be better than we were before we received them.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha