Washington State guard Astera Tuhina scores career-high 19 in win

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Balanced scoring has been key for the Washington State women’s basketball team.

WSU stuck to that formula Friday night and took control late for a 77-52 nonconference win over UC Davis at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (9-1) had four scorers in double figures, two nights after having seven players score 10 or more points in a win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

WSU guard Astera Tuhina scored a career-high 19 points, followed by Bella Murekatete (15 points, nine rebounds), Villa Eleonora (14 points) and Charlisse Leger-Walker (10 points, 10 rebounds).

Leger-Walker shot 1 of 7 from the field in the first half as the Cougars led 30-19.

WSU built a 13-point lead in the third quarter, but that advantage was cut to three with 1:11 left in the period.

Tuhina stopped UC Davis’ 11-3 run with a jumper and Murekatete added a quick layup to give the Cougars a 49-42 lead going into the fourth quarter. Tuhina and Murekatete kept the scoring going, scoring eight points apiece in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

WSU forced 18 turnovers (12 steals) and outscored the Aggies (2-5) 23-6 on points off turnovers.

The Cougars travel to South Dakota State on Tuesday.

WSU opens Pac-12 play at home against Washington on Dec. 10.