Four teens hospitalized as gunfire interrupts Colorado party with over 100 young people

By Jacob Factor Denver Post

DENVER – More than 100 teens and young adults were at an Aurora, Colorado, house party early Saturday when gunfire erupted, wounding four people.

Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots about 12:15 a.m., the Aurora Police Department reported on X. They responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Joliet Street, where they found the more than 100 young people fleeing the party. Four people were shot and taken to hospitals: an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, police said. None of their wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

One vehicle “created a safety risk” to the fleeing partygoers, so officers attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn’t stop, and officers pursued the vehicle until they could disable it.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, ran, but officers apprehended him, police said. Officers recovered a handgun with a large-capacity magazine in the vehicle, but police said on X they do not believe he was involved in the shooting. He was booked into jail on a felony charge of vehicular eluding and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, possession of a weapon with a large capacity magazine and obstruction of a peace officer.

Detectives are investigating and trying to figure out who was at the party and who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.