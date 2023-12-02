Jerry Twenge’s last-second layup lifts Whitworth over Pacific

From staff reports

Jerry Twenge made a layup with 1 second left Saturday and Whitworth hung on to beat visiting Pacific 67-65 in Northwest Conference men’s basketball at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Both teams struggled to break a 65-all tie with 2:01 to play.

Twenge was one of four Pirates (4-1, 2-0) in double figures. Sullivan Menard led Whitworth with 18 points. Devin Fortune’s 20 points led Pacific (3-3, 0-2).

Women’s basketball

Pacific 86, Whitworth 47: Brilie Kovaloff scored 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and the Boxers (4-3, 1-1 NWC) beat the host Pirates (1-5, 0-2).