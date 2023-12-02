Pac-12 football: Ranking the champions from the expansion era (Washington is No. 1, just not this team)

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Washington stands alone. The 2023 conference champions are the only team of the Pac-12’s expansion era to produce a perfect regular season.

The Huskies are 13-0, but are they No. 1?

Are they the best of the 13 teams to win the championship game?

To provide context for judging the Huskies — and putting a bow on Pac-12 football — the Hotline examined the resumes of the championship game winners.

The teams are listed below in the order we would seed them for a mythical Pac-12 Tournament of Champions.

Notes:

• Only five schools have won the title: Oregon (four), Washington (three), Stanford (three), Utah (two) and USC (one).

• Bowl games/playoff results are not included in order to create an apple-to-apples comparison with 2023 Washington, which doesn’t have postseason results just yet..

• The point differentials are for conference play only (and include the championship game).

• Rankings are taken from the end-of-season AP polls, except for 2023 Washington, where the current AP poll has been used.

Here we go.

1. Washington 2016

Record: 12-1 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Washington 41, Colorado 10

Ranked wins: No. 12 Stanford, No. 17 Colorado, No. 23 Utah

Losses: No. 3 USC

Pac-12 point differential: +236

Quarterback: Jake Browning

Top players: WR John Ross, DB Budda Baker

Comment: The best defense of the Pac-12 era with a dominant line and sensational secondary. (Vita Vea was merely the unit’s fifth- or sixth-best player.) The offense wasn’t as powerful as the teams listed immediately below, but it was plenty good enough with Ross and tailback Myles Gaskin, plus a terrific line. The Huskies bludgeoned all but three opponents, and their lone loss came to a USC team that was as good as any in the country once Sam Darnold took over at quarterback.

2. Oregon 2014

Record: 12-1 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Oregon 51, Arizona 13

Ranked wins: No. 5 Michigan State, No. 10 UCLA, No. 19 Arizona, No. 21 Utah

Losses: No. 19 Arizona

Pac-12 point differential: +208

Quarterback: Marcus Mariota

Top players: TB Royce Freeman, DL DeForest Buckner

Comment: The best Oregon team of the era featured the Heisman Trophy winner (Mariota) and an offense that averaged 45 points per game. The Ducks had an opportunistic defense (34 turnovers forced) and ended with five consecutive blowout wins. The early-October loss to Arizona, on a Thursday night, came without three starting offensive linemen.

3. Washington 2023

Record: 13-0 overall/9-0 conference

Champ game result: Washington 34, Oregon 31

Ranked wins (current): No. 5 Oregon (twice), No. 15 Arizona, No. 20 Oregon State

Losses: None

Pac-12 point differential: +79

Comment: The undefeated Huskies produced the best regular season of the era but struggled with three sub-.500 teams (Arizona State, Stanford and WSU) and won seven games by a touchdown or less. Their resourcefulness was off the charts, and the defense improved immensely over the course of the season. But if we’re betting on a team to win the mythical tournament, these Huskies wouldn’t be our first (or second) choice.

4. Oregon 2011

Record: 11-2 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Oregon 49, UCLA 31

Ranked wins: No. 7 Stanford

Losses: No. 2 LSU, No. 6 USC

Pac-12 point differential: +208

Quarterback: Darron Thomas

Top players: TB LaMichael James, DL Dion Jordan

Comment: The loss total is a tad misleading in that the Ducks dropped their opener to an LSU team that went on the play for the BCS championship. This was arguably the best of Chip Kelly’s powerhouse teams with a top-five offense (nationally) and top-35 defense, plus a playmaking tandem — James and De’Anthony Thomas — rarely matched in recent conference history. The 2012 Ducks were fabulous, as well, but didn’t win the North because of a head-to-head loss to Stanford.

5. Stanford 2015

Record: 11-2 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Stanford 41, USC 22

Ranked wins: No. 11 Notre Dame

Losses: No. 19 Oregon, No. 23 Northwestern

Pac-12 point differential: +168

Quarterback: Kevin Hogan

Top players: TB Christian McCaffrey, LB Blake Martinez

Comment: If not for a season-opening loss at Northwestern (kickoff: 9 a.m. Pacific), the Cardinal would have made the playoff. This Stanford team wasn’t as dominant defensively as the 2012-13 conference champions, but McCaffrey and tight end Austin Hooper supercharged the offense.

6. USC 2017

Record: 11-2 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: USC 31, Stanford 28

Ranked wins: No. 20 Stanford

Losses: No. 11 Notre Dame, Washington State

Pac-12 point differential: +121

Quarterback: Sam Darnold

Top players: TB Ronald Jones, LB Uchenna Nwosu

Comment: USC’s only Pac-12 champion — who would have guessed that would be the case when the conference first split into divisions — had Darnold in the lineup all season and a defense that knew how to tackle. The loss at WSU came on a Friday night after a road game at Cal. In other words, the Trojans were one of several elite teams in the Pac-12 era kneecapped by inane conference scheduling policies.

7. Stanford 2012

Record: 11-2 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Stanford 27, UCLA 24

Ranked wins: No. 2 Oregon, No. 20 Oregon State, No. 21 San Jose State

Losses: No. 4 Notre Dame, Washington

Pac-12 point differential: +110

Quarterback: Kevin Hogan

Top players: TE Zach Ertz, LB Trent Murphy

Comment: The first Stanford team of the post-Andrew Luck era had a wobbly start but found its groove once Hogan entered the lineup. The defense produced an epic performance in Eugene, holding Oregon to 14 points in a massive upset that kept the Ducks from winning the division and playing for the BCS title.

8. Oregon 2019

Record: 11-2 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Oregon 37, Utah 15

Ranked wins: No. 16 Utah

Losses: No. 14 Auburn, Arizona State

Pac-12 point differential: +166

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Top players: OL Penei Sewell, DB Jevon Holland

Comment: The Ducks were on track for the playoff until a stunning November loss to unranked ASU, and that performance impacted our overall view of Mario Cristobal’s best team in Eugene. Only three of 10 conference matchups were close: The loss at ASU and wins over the Washington schools on back-to-back Saturdays in the middle of the season.

9. Stanford 2013

Record: 11-2 overall/7-2 conference

Champ game result: Stanford 38, ASU 14

Ranked wins: No. 9 Oregon, No. 16 UCLA, No. 21 ASU (twice), No. 25 Washington

Losses: No. 19 USC, Utah

Pac-12 point differential: +148

Quarterback: Kevin Hogan

Top players: OL David Yankey, LB Trent Murphy

Comment: Considering the number of wins over ranked opponents, this Stanford team has the resume to justify a higher position. But the loss at Utah, which went 2-7 in conference play, gave us pause. This was the Cardinal’s post-Luck, pre-McCaffrey era when the defense dominated and the offense deployed a ground-and-pound approach.

10. Utah 2022

Record: 10-3 overall/7-2 conference

Champ game result: Utah 47, USC 24

Ranked wins: No. 12 USC (twice), No. 17 Oregon State

Losses: No. 15 Oregon, No. 21 UCLA, Florida

Pac-12 point differential: +164

Quarterback: Cam Rising

Top players: TE Dalton Kincaid, DB Clark Phillips III

Comment: Utah opened the season as the Pac-12 favorite, handled the pressure, beat USC twice and used superb balance (run-pass balance and offense-defense balance) to defend its 2021 title. We graded this as the better of Utah’s two champions, in part because the conference was stronger in ’22 after fully emerging from the impact of the pandemic.

11. Washington 2018

Record: 10-3 overall/7-2 conference

Champ game result: Washington 10, Utah 3

Ranked wins: No. 10 Washington State

Losses: Auburn, Oregon, Cal

Pac-12 point differential: +80

Quarterback: Jake Browning

Top players: OL Kaleb McGary, DB Byron Murphy

Comment: The single win over a ranked opponent reflects a down season for the conference, just as the three losses to unranked opponents reflect a flawed champion. The Huskies were stout defensively but didn’t possess the scoring punch to warrant a higher position.

12. Utah 2021

Record: 10-3 overall/8-1 conference

Champ game result: Utah 38, Oregon 10

Ranked wins: No. 22 Oregon (twice)

Losses: No. 19 BYU, No. 25 San Diego State, Oregon State

Pac-12 point differential: +181

Quarterback: Cam Rising

Top players: TB Tavion Thomas, LB Devin Lloyd

Comment: The best team in a bad conference needed several weeks to find its quarterback and endured the in-season death of Aaron Lowe. But the Utes emerged from the tragedy unified and won nine of their past 10, including two blowout wins over Oregon in the final three weeks.

13. Oregon 2020

Record: 4-2 overall/4-2 conference

Champ game result: Oregon 31, USC 24

Ranked wins: No. 21 USC

Losses: Oregon State, Cal

Pac-12 point differential: +28

Quarterback: Tyler Shough

Top players: OL Alex Forsyth, DL Kayvon Thibodeaux

Comment: These Ducks should be judged by a different standard because of the pandemic season and advanced to the title game because Washington, which won the division, was unable to participate. They’re listed here but could easily be handed a parting gift and nudged aside to create an even number of teams for the tournament of champions.