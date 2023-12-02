Prep roundup: Dylan Skaife sinks seven threes in Ferris boys win over Chiawana; Taryn Gardner leads Mead girls past Davis

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball

Ferris 81, Chiawana 60: Dylan Skaife hit seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the host Saxons (1-1) downed the Riverhawks (0-3).

Pullman 56, Ephrata 49: Champ Pouwakee scored 14 points, Caleb Northcroft added 13 and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-2). Cody Black led Ephrata with 17 points.

West Valley 78, Lakeland 74: The Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Hawks (2-1).

Sandpoint 72, East Valley 54: The visiting Bulldogs (1-1) beat the Knights (0-2).

Riverside 56, Northwest Christian 45: Graham scored 25 points, Schneider added 13 points and the visiting Rams (1-0) defeated the Crusaders (0-1). Ben Slade scored 14 points for the Crusaders.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39: Lance Williamson scored 14 points, Blake Earle added 13 points and the visiting Broncos (2-0). Caden Correia had nine points for the Warriors.

St. George’s 53, Brewster 52: Elden Pierce hit the game-winning shot with 2.4 seconds left and the visiting Dragons (2-0) beat the Bears (0-2)

Curlew 58, Oroville 48: The visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Hornets (0-1).

Chewelah 40, Northport 37: The Cougars (2-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (0-2).

Cusick 59, Springdale 52: The visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Chargers (1-2).

Tekoa-Rosalia 73, Columbia-Hunters 60: The Timberwolves (2-1) beat the visiting Lions (0-3).

Girls basketball

Mead 65, Davis 55: Teryn Gardner scored 19 points, Addison Wells Morrison had 14 and Gracie Wenkheimer added 12 and the host Panthers (1-0) beat the Pirates (1-1).

Lakeland 59, West Valley 21: Landree Simon scored 24 points and the visiting Hawks (2-2) beat the Eagles (0-2).

Sandpoint 80, East Valley 14: Tru Tomco scored 22 points and the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Knights (0-2).

Richland 58, Mt. Spokane 45: The Bombers (1-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2).

Ephrata 56, Pullman 36: The Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-2).

Northwest Christian 65, Riverside 30: The Crusaders (1-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-1). Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 14 points.

Chewelah 45, Northport 18: Kaelynn Slaughter scored 10 points and the Cougars (2-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (0-2).

Republic 45, Soap lake 22: The visiting Tigers (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1).

Curlew 51, Oroville 23: The visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Hornets (0-1).

Wrestling

Deer Park Invitational: At Deer Park High School. Kaysic Lundquist (106 pounds), James Mason (126), and Josh Neiwert (132) each earned victories for Mead, which won with 259.52 points. Othello finished in second with 164.5 points, followed by Deer Park (137), Tonasket (120), and Mt. Spokane (116).