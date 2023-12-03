End of the year photos

Photos of the Year The Spokesman-Review’s dedicated staff of photo journalists helps bring to life stories about the residents and communities in the Inland Northwest. Each Sunday this month we’ll features a few of each photographer’s favorite photos from the year. To see more of their photos, visit spokesman.com/galleries.

For my year end favorite photos page, I have gathered some of the pictures that made me smile when I saw them published in The Spokesman-Review. With the world feeling kind of bleak right now, being able to photograph the simple, joyful moments in my community helps keep me grounded. My hope for these holidays, is that you too, continue to see and appreciate the moments that make you smile.