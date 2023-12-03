NFL Locals: Gardner Minshew throws walk-off TD to lift Colts over Titans

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (Washington State) saved his best for last.

Minshew hit Michael Pittman Jr. for a walk-off touchdown pass during a 31-28 overtime win over the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Minshew, who had an up-and-down game, started the winning drive trailing by a field goal with 4:19 left in overtime.

After earning a first down on a roughing the passing penalty, Minshew fired a 55-yard pass to Alec Pierce to set up the score – a 4-yard TD to Pittman two plays later.

“It’s awesome to see our guys fight every single week and just keep finding ways to win,” first-year Colts coach Shane Steichen said.

The Colts benefited from blocked punts on consecutive possessions in the second half. The first of which was returned for a touchdown, but Indy only netted four points on the play, because Minshew’s two-point attempt was intercepted and returned by the defense.

Minshew completed 26 of 42 attempts for 312 yards, two touchdowns and lost a fumble.

Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington) continued his career year with six tackles and two sacks. He has eight sacks this season, 15th-best in the league.

Indianapolis (7-5) has won four straight games and are in a four-way tie for fifth place in a crowded AFC wildcard race.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) finally made it back to the end zone.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver scored for the first time since Week 6, hauling in six receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown during a 36-19 win over the visiting Cleveland Browns.

Kupp’s TD came at a crucial time, giving the Rams (6-6) a 27-19 lead with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter.

• Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss (Idaho) made a start due to an injury and made six tackles (one for loss) in a 42-19 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Elliss had seven tackles in the Eagles win over the Buffalo Bills last week. He’s mostly been used as a special teams player, but has been solid coming in as a backup.

• Christian’s brother Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had six tackles, helping the Atlanta Falcons shut down the host New York Jets for a 13-8 win.

Kaden Elliss is among the league’s tackle leaders with 79.

• Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (WSU) made one tackle in a 6-0 win at the New England Patriots.

Henley, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, has seven tackles this season playing a reserve role for the Chargers (5-7).

New England became the first team since 1938 to lose three straight games where they allowed 10 points or fewer. The Patriots have scored 17, 6, 7 and 0 points in the four games since leading receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The Patriots’ 7.5 points per game average over the past four games is down from 14.8 with Bourne in the lineup.

• Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (WSU) caught two passes for 16 yards in a 45-15 win over the host Washington Commanders.

The Dolphins (9-3) have a three-game lead in the AFC East with five games to play.

• Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had seven tackles during a 24-10 win over the host Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cardinals (3-10) overcame multiple weather delays for the win.

• Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) had seven tackles (one for loss) and a pass deflection during a 21-18 loss to the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.