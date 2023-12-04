Betting odds show Haley now Trump’s top GOP challenger in 2024

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis squared off against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday in what was billed as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate” on Fox News.

But former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has much better betting odds than DeSantis to win the Republican nomination over former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, and Haley is the third betting choice behind Trump and President Joe Biden to win the White House.

Trump is the +138 favorite at London-based Betfair sportsbook to reclaim the presidency, and Biden is the 2-1 second choice. Haley is the +750 third pick to win the 2024 election.

A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $138 on a $100 bet on Trump to win the election.

Newsom is the 12-1 fourth choice, followed by Michelle Obama and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 20-1. DeSantis is a distant 40-1 long shot along with Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy at 50-1.

Trump is the heavy -714 favorite to be the Republican nominee. Haley is the +550 second choice, while DeSantis is the 16-1 third pick. Ramaswamy is 33-1, and every other candidate is 100-1 or higher.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $714 to win $100 on Trump to win the nomination.

Biden is the -303 favorite to be the Democratic nominee. Newsom is the +450 second choice, followed by Michelle Obama at 12-1 and Harris at 16-1. Every other candidate is 40-1 or higher.

Trump overtook Biden in September as the favorite to win the 2024 election.

At electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com, Trump’s implied odds to win are 38.8 percent, which equate to +158. Biden’s implied odds to win re-election are 31.4 percent, or +210. Haley’s implied odds are 9.3 percent, which equate to +975.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.