Gonzaga’s Ryan Nemhbard, Braden Huff take home WCC weekly honors

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard (0) shoots a floater over USC forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the second half of GU's 89-76 win Saturday in Las Vegas. (By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard and Braden Huff swept the West Coast Conference’s weekly awards, winning player and freshman of the week, respectively.

Nembhard, who led GU in scoring with 22 points against Cal State Bakersfield and shared team-high honors with 15 points against USC, was named player of the week, one week after teammate Anton Watson was honored.

The 6-foot junior point guard had his two best shooting games of the young season, connecting on 14 of 23 attempts, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. He also had 12 assists and two steals in Gonzaga’s two victories.

Nembhard improved his scoring average to 13.3 points and his assists to 5.6 per game. He’s scored in double figures in all six GU games against Division I opponents. He averages a team-leading 35.4 minutes per game.

Huff, a redshirt freshman, scored 12 points in both games last week. The 6-10 forward made 10 of 16 field-goal attempts and averaged 3.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes in the two wins. He drained 2 of 3 3-pointers versus the Trojans.

Huff is shooting 61% from the field and a team-leading 50% on 3s (9 of 18) through seven games. He’s averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.