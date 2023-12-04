Migrants land at state park on Florida, and Border Patrol is looking for others

By David Goodhue Miami Herald

Three people are in federal custody after a migrant landing on Key Biscayne Monday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The landing happened at Bill Baggs State Park, according to Border Patrol statement.

Two of the people caught are from Haiti and the other from Albania, Samuel Briggs II, acting chief patrol agent for the agency’s Miami sector, said in the statement.

As of noon, agents and police were still searching the area to determine if any other migrants had made it to land, said Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, told the Miami Herald.

The Border Patrol released a photo of the center console, twin engine boat with a Bimini top that brought the people to shore.