On first day of transfer portal opening, no WSU players enter

PULLMAN – For Washington State, the good news is that there is no news.

On Monday, the day the transfer portal officially opened, no additional Cougars announced that they have entered their names.

So far, eight have done so, along with players such as DT Sheffield and Dominic Tatum, who departed the program during the season. Including them, and running back Jaylen Jenkins (who was dismissed from the team mid-year), a total of 12 WSU players have entered the portal.

The list also includes freshman defensive back Kiwaun Davis and receiver David Johnson, who combined for one appearance this season, a cameo for Johnson during WSU’s win over Northern Colorado in September.

In other news, former WSU quarterback Cam Ward, who entered the portal last weekend, has heard from several power-conference schools, according to On 3: Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and USC. Those are the schools to watch as Ward fields offers, On 3 reported.

Meanwhile, top receiver Josh Kelly is set for a visit to Notre Dame, according to a report, receiving offers from schools like Penn State, Arkansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Utah and Cincinnati.

“We have a lot of facts on our portal and what we’ve done really throughout the last couple of years,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said last week, “and we’ve been really, really successful. But I want to reiterate: My goal is to sign the biggest high school class in Washington State history. That is our goal. We want to find guys, we want to develop guys, and we want to bring them up the right way.”