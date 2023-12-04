Suspect in Dallas shooting that left 4 dead killed himself during pursuit, officials say

By Lana Ferguson and Kelli Smith Dallas Morning News

A man suspected in a shooting Sunday in Dallas that killed four people, including a 1-year-old, shot and killed himself after he was pursued by authorities, law enforcement officials told the Dallas Morning News.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to stop Byron Carrillo, 21, about 8:35 p.m. Sunday after spotting the vehicle he was believed to have fled in, but Carrillo drove off and crashed into a concrete barrier after he exited Interstate 35 in Austin, Sgt. Deon Cockrell said Monday.

Carrillo then left the vehicle and ran behind a business where he fired one round at himself in a parking lot, Cockrell said. Authorities had sent out an internal bulletin to police that said Carrillo was believed to have fled in a stolen vehicle after the shooting at about 4:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Royce Drive in the Rylie area.

Officers found five gunshot victims at the home, police said. Three adults died at the home while the toddler and a 15-year-old were taken to the hospital, according to Dallas County medical examiner records. The younger child died less than two hours later.

The victims were identified as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

The 15-year-old girl was believed to be in stable condition as of Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting is thought to be an isolated incident, officials said.