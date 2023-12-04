Tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Gorge go on sale Friday

Red Hot Chili Peppers shows are rarely within driving distance. However, the iconic punk-funk band will play May 31 at the Gorge. Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (citientertainment.com) Tuesday at 10 am. Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The Chili Peppers are on their “Unlimited Love” tour, named after their latest album that dropped in 2022. The Los Angeles-based band will showcase a few new tunes and balance the performance with hits.

The veteran band, which features vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith, will mix up their set each night.