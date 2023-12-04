Time’s Person of the Year 2023 shortlist includes Taylor Swift, Barbie and Putin

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Time magazine released its shortlist for its perennial Person of the Year selection.

The annual honor began in 1927 when Charles Lindbergh received the distinction following his solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, people like Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Pope Francis and climate activist Greta Thunberg have received the honor, along with several world leaders and every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt (except Gerald Ford).

The magazine has also swerved in the past and awarded “concepts,” like “The Silence Breakers” who started the MeToo movement and “You,” which recognized the contributions made to the internet. The Daily News chose the 2006 “You” selection as one of Time’s most controversial selections.

The nine finalists for the 2023 issue were revealed on the “Today” show Monday morning.

Hollywood strikers

The members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA upended TV and film during the lengthy strikes which aimed to change the entertainment industry’s future. The writers have already signed their new contract, while the actors and studios have a tentative agreement in place.

Taylor Swift

Whether she made headlines for her record-breaking Eras Tour, for becoming a billionaire or for her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, 2023 was arguably the year of Taylor Swift.

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping is one of the most influential figures in the world and has been a contender for Person of the Year in the past.

Sam Altman

In a year where artificial intelligence rammed its way into the mainstream, CEO Sam Altman is a person who will dictate how AI changes the tech industry.

Barbie

The iconic doll was the subject of one of highest-grossing films of the year with the theater-going experience becoming a full-on, pink-tinged phenomenon.

Trump’s prosecutors

Former president Donald Trump is running for re-election while facing almost 100 charges in four separate, unprecedented cases in New York, Georgia, Florida and Washington D.C.

King Charles III

He was crowned the king of England and his family’s drama has only intensified.

Vladimir Putin

His grip on power in Russia solidified this year as the war with Ukraine continues. He was previously Person of the Year in 2007.

Jerome Powell

As Federal Reserve chairman, Powell has put into place economy-shaking policies in an ongoing attempt to avoid a disastrous recession.

The Person of the Year will be announced Wednesday.