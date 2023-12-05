100 years ago in Spokane: A prominent doctor was accused of dealing morphine downtown

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Dr. Glen M. Gould, wealthy physician and surgeon, was arrested and charged with possession of 1,200 capsules of morphine with intent to sell.

The arrest came after an “alleged dope addict” told authorities that the doctor had agreed to sell him $50 worth of morphine. Officers kept watch on the man and arrested the doctor at Stevens Street and Riverside Avenue when the sale was underway. Police found about a thousand other pills with opium content – in addition to the 1,200 morphine tablets – in the doctor’s pockets.

Gould told police that he had purchased the tablets from a local drug company for legitimate professional use. Police believed the amount found on him was “excessive” for that use.

From the old folks’ home beat: Lucretia H. Gray announced plans to build what the Spokane Daily Chronicle called “a colored old people’s home” on an 11-acre tract northeast of Hillyard.

“It is planned to develop it into a small farm so that the home will be self-supporting,” she said. “ The home will serve aged and infirm colored people of the four northwest states and will be erected with money supplied by colored organizations.”

Gray was the president of the Washington-Harris Nonsectarian Home Association.