19-year-old man sentenced for manslaughter in Franklin Park shooting

By Garrett Cabeza

The Spokesman-Review

A 19-year-old man who shot and killed 22-year-old Ablos Kios last year at Franklin Park was sentenced last week to 9½ years behind bars.

Landen Galbreath pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren sentenced Galbreath to 114 months.

The Aug. 27, 2022, shooting at the north Spokane park injured three others, which led to the assault plea. Two other 19-year-old men tied to the shooting already pleaded guilty.

Malachi Cook pleaded guilty Nov. 20 to second-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Nigel Neal pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and rendering criminal assistance. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

All three teens were initially charged with second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Tayona Allen, 19, was charged with rendering criminal assistance and is set for trial Jan. 8.

According to court documents, two groups had been drinking in the park when officers responded to the shooting at about 3:15 a.m. A man from one group got into a car with a drunken 14-year-old from the other group and was seen kissing and inappropriately touching the girl, investigators wrote in documents.

This caused a fight between the two groups. Not long after, a group of at least three people returned to the park wearing ski masks, one in a ballistic vest, and began shooting.

A witness told police he saw a BMW arrive at the park and the occupants of the car were wearing ski masks.

The witness said one group rushed the BMW and argued with Galbreath, a passenger in the car and the driver. Galbreath and someone from the other group got into a scuffle, and the person swung at Galbreath. The witness said Galbreath dodged the punch and then discharged a firearm at point-blank range, striking Kios.

The witness said they heard additional gunshots and saw people in the parking lot area firing as well. Flashes, appearing to be from firearms, came from the BMW, the witness said.

Galbreath had no prior felonies, and his sentence took into account his status as a “youthful offender,” documents say. He will serve three years of community custody when he’s released from prison.