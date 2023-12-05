Ask the doctors: Talk to doctor before starting supplements

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: What is your opinion of the brain and memory supplements that we see advertised on TV? I’m also curious about other supplements, like the ones that are advertised to help with vision or for joint health. Do any help?

Dear Reader: Consumers are inundated with ads for a wide array of supplements that manufacturers claim can slow some of the effects of aging. And small wonder. These products are big business. The worldwide market for memory supplements alone, which this year hit $9.9 billion – yes, that’s billion with a “b” – is expected to more than triple in the coming decade. Other popular supplements include those to improve joint health and safeguard vision.

Let’s begin with the so-called brain supplements, which ads suggest can improve memory, concentration and focus. Their ingredients typically include chemical compounds that have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anticoagulant properties. Read the labels, and you’ll see lion’s mane mushroom, ginseng, gingko biloba, lutein, turmeric, B vitamins, vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids in various forms, combinations and concentrations. Some products get a bit more exotic, including one based on a protein found in jellyfish.

A few small studies have found a tenuous connection between some of these ingredients and benefits to memory. However, the results of larger-scale and more rigorous research into whether memory supplements are helpful continue to be inconclusive.

Studies into the efficacy of joint supplements, which typically include glucosamine and chondroitin, have also had conflicting results. Based on the research thus far, it’s not possible to say if they are effective.

When it comes to certain supplements for eyesight, however, there is better news. Two major clinical trials, known as AREDS and AREDS2, have shown that a specific combination of vitamins and minerals can slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration. However, these supplements do not prevent someone from developing the disease. These supplements bear the AREDS name. (AREDS is short for Age-Related Eye Disease Studies.)

When working with our patients, we don’t actively discourage them from taking a supplement. After all, the placebo effect can also be quite powerful. But we do make clear that a supplement is exactly that: an add-on to a healthy lifestyle. It is not meant to replace the measures we know are proven to stall aging and promote memory. Those are (and we’re sure this is news to no one) regular physical activity, optimal nutrition, adequate sleep and robust social connections. Cognitive exercises, successfully managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and limiting cardiovascular risk factors also help.

Some supplements can cause side effects, such as stomach upset, headache or nausea. Others can interact with medications. For instance, St. John’s wort can speed the breakdown of heart medications, antidepressants and birth control pills, which renders them less effective. Vitamin K can interfere with the effects of warfarin, a blood thinner used to prevent blood clots. When someone wants to start taking a supplement, it is always wise to check in with their doctor.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.