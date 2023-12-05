Gonzaga jumps on Arkansas-Pine Bluff early, dishes out 28 assists in 111-71 victory

Gonzaga forward Braden Huff battles Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the rim during the first half of Tuesday’s 111-71 nonconference win at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Mark Few hasn’t had too much to nitpick about while watching his seventh-ranked Gonzaga team roll to a 7-1 start this season, particularly when considering the Bulldogs’ 2023-24 roster is largely comprised of new players or returning players filling new roles.

But if one item still needed to be addressed, it may have been Gonzaga’s occasional slow starts.

It’s possible that’s now an issue of the past after Gonzaga stormed out to an early double-digit lead against USC on Saturday and wasted no time opening the floodgates Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, leading by as many as 31 points in the first half of a 111-71 nonconference rout at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga now looks ahead to Saturday’s game against host Washington (4-3) at Alaska Airlines Arena, where the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to win their 17th consecutive game against the Pac-12 Conference. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. in Seattle and ESPN2 will carry the live broadcast.

Facing an Arkansas-Pine Bluff team ranked No. 361 of 362 teams nationally in scoring defense, the Bulldogs had no lack of urgency on Tuesday, bolting out to 32-4 lead, holding the Golden Lions without a field goal until the 11-minute, 36-second mark and forcing 18 consecutive missed shots to open the game.

“It’s always great getting up that much that early,” Gonzaga forward Graham Ike said. “Just trying to stay on them from the jump.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) battles the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at the rim during the first half of a college basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

At times it was hard to discern which was more effective, Gonzaga’s smothering defense – which held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 19-of-71 shooting from the field – or the Bulldogs’ free-flowing, fast-moving offense, which totaled 28 assists – the second most by a GU team under Few.

“Obviously, every coach wants to get out to a good start, but I thought they did a good job of just playing the game the right way and being focused and not looking ahead to the UW game,” Few said. “That was just a really, really mature approach by the whole team. Just real businesslike.”

The Zags took care of their business early to ensure the starters – three of whom are averaging more than 30 minutes per game – were on the bench much of the second half.

Starting guards Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard, who both average more than 34 minutes, played fewer than 28 on Tuesday – still combining to deliver 11 assists and just two turnovers. Ike, a junior forward who transferred from Wyoming, got most of his work done early, scoring all 17 of his points and hauling down nine rebounds before checking out of the game for the final time with 15:15 left.

Twelve Gonzaga players got into the game, 11 of them got onto the score sheet, and four of the team’s bench players logged at least 14 minutes.

“We always want to get our guys in to play those games,” Ike said. “It’s always great to see them do what they do. … Those guys get in there and did their thing, so it’s great to watch. We know how much they put into the game outside.”

The Zags extended their lead to 31 points in the first half on a Nembhard 3-pointer and entered halftime leading 59-30. Gonzaga’s advantage grew to a game-high 49 points with 4:08 remaining .

Redshirt freshman forward Braden Huff led the Zags in scoring with 19 points, making 8 of 9 shots from the field, and hauled in seven rebounds. Anton Watson totaled 15 points and seven rebounds, Hickman had 13 points and five assists, and Nembhard finished with an impressive stat line of seven points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Making his first career start, in place of freshman Dusty Stromer, sophomore forward Jun Seok Yeo was the fifth Gonzaga player in double figures, scoring a career-high 10 points with four rebounds.

The Bulldogs outrebounded the Golden Lions 65-28, finished with a 60-8 advantage in paint points and had a 49-9 edge in bench points.

UAPB’s Joe French scored a game-high 26 points, including eight 3-pointers, but Gonzaga held guard Kylen Milton – whose 21.2 points per game ranked 17th nationally – to 13 points.